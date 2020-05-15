Coronavirus summary: what happened today

The world is watching Sweden's bet.
Sweden is an outlier with its coronavirus response, relinquishing the strict blockades of its European neighbors. A new Times analysis looked at how that strategy is developed.
While Sweden has avoided the devastating number of outbreaks in Italy, Spain, and Britain, it has also seen a dramatic increase in deaths, mortality data shows. Almost 30 percent more people than normal have died during the country's epidemic, a much larger increase than in the rest of Scandinavia.
Maud Cordenius is a Stockholm-based journalist whose daughters still attend preschool, allowing her to work, a resource that many parents around the world miss dearly. "Life here has changed, but it has not stopped," he wrote. in a Times Op-Ed.
Other factors are helping Sweden: low population density, a high proportion of one-person households, a robust public health care system, and low levels of chronic diseases like obesity that have made the virus more deadly. And even without a blockade, its economy has suffered a substantial hit.
Finally, a demographer said: “Sweden will be judged at the finish line. But it is a very high risk and the consequences are people's lives. "
But Slaoui, a former president of vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline, admitted that an even longer timeline, cited by Dr. Anthony Fauci and rejected by President Trump, would still exceed what many scientists believe is possible.
Frankly, 12 to 18 months is already a very aggressive timeline. I don't think Dr. Fauci was wrong, "Slaoui said. He will serve as the chief adviser in the vaccine effort, and General Gustave F. Perna, a four-star general who is in charge of preparing the Army as Chief of Army Command Matériel, will be the main operations officer.
The wind makes the virus less transmissible, and open spaces allow people to stay further apart. In a study of In more than 7,300 coronavirus cases in China, only one was transmitted outdoors.
Some common sense rules still apply. Experts told The Times that you should still ideally socialize with people living in your home. If you know others, have small meetings and do not share food, utensils or drinks. And arguing with a stranger about maintaining social distance is not a good idea, especially since confrontation increases the risk of exposure.
Outdoor food: Many states are also allowing restaurants to reopen. If you decide to go, Our food critic Pete Wells suggests considering an outdoor table where there is more room to spread out.
What you can do
Help children to cry. As more children lose loved ones to the virus, it is important to speak honestly about illness and death. Avoid euphemisms, correct misconceptions, and find ways to commemorate the person who died.
You have moved? If you're taking refuge in another state, you could face unforeseen tax bills next year. Counselors recommend preparing for residency questions with detailed records that explain where you have lived, for how long, and why.
Enjoy a cold treat. With just heavy cream, a Mason jar, and strong forearms, you can make your own ice cream. Try adding extras like rosemary and olive oil or peanut butter and chocolate syrup for a twist.
What are you doing
Every night when our family sits down to dinner, we circle the table and say three things that went well during the day. The point is to try to teach my teenage daughters to find the good and something positive even in the midst of a pandemic. It has been amazing how his perspective has changed.
– Sally Head, Stratford, Connecticut.
