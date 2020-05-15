Coronavirus summary: what happened today

"It didn't have to be this way,quot;
Dr. Rick Bright, a prominent government scientist, came to Congress on Thursday and connected some of the points in the US response to the coronavirus pandemic. They did not add to a pretty image.
Senior Trump administration officials, he said, did not heed early warnings to stock up on masks and other supplies to combat the crisis, and were unable to level out the public on the severity of the threat. As a result, he said, "lives were in danger and I think lives were lost."
Testifying before a House health subcommittee, Dr. Bright said the coronavirus outbreak "would worsen and continue,quot; if the United States did not quickly adopt a national testing strategy.
He said the government also needed to develop a vaccine distribution plan immediately to avoid shortages. "There is no company that can produce enough for our country or the world," he said. "It is going to be a limited supply."
Without swift action, he said, the country was in "the darkest winter in modern history."
Dr. Bright was chief of the Federal Agency for Advanced Biomedical Research and Development until April, when he was reassigned to a more limited job. He says the change was in retaliation for his objection to policy-driven decisions and cronyism, and has filed a complaint complaint.
The breaking point came, Dr. Bright said, when he opposed the widespread distribution of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, two antimalarial drugs that President Trump publicly promoted. At the time, neither Covid-19 patient had been shown to be good (they still did not), and both carry significant risks.
Trump dismissed Dr. Bright on Thursday as an "angry and dissatisfied employee,quot; who "did not do a very good job." Democrats painted the doctor as prophetic and brave, and regretted that his warnings were not heeded.
"It all adds up to an inescapable conclusion," said Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland. "It didn't have to be that way."
Desperate stories emerge from inside Russian hospitals. In one Moscow facility, three out of four department staff members became ill. Three doctors who complained about hospital conditions died from falling out of windows in recent weeks; it is believed that stress-related suicides were possible, not homicides.
Our Moscow correspondent Anton Troianovski said the high death rate among medical workers is due to a severe shortage of protective equipment and a "very rigid top-down bureaucratic system,quot; in the country that provides conflicting information and does not allow local leaders to take control. initiative to respond to the rapid crisis.
Russia has announced a total of 252,245 confirmed coronavirus infections, more than any other country except the United States. Still, President Vladimir Putin lifted the national shutdown on Monday, saying the country's hospitals were ready and that doctors had everything they needed.
"Putin and the government have essentially declared that the worst is over and it is time to return to normal," Anton told us. "But how can you go back to normal when you still have doctors who get sick and die at such terrible levels?"
The crisis is spreading through the food supply chain.
As more people in the US USA Losing jobs and facing the threat of not being able to feed themselves and their families, ranchers face a very different problem: Too many animals for processing plants to handle, now that many of the country's largest plants have been shut down by virus outbreaks.
Pork producers, in particular, have been forced to kill and dispose of hundreds of thousands of pigs that were ready for slaughter but could not be sold to meat processors. Some farmers have resorted to gassing the animals, others to shooting or suffocating them. A closed meat packing plant in Minnesota was used as a euthanasia facility.
The crisis has caused serious financial strains and emotional distress for many farmers, prompting predictions of rising suicide rates in rural America. And at the other end of the supply chain, grocery stores and fast food restaurants face meat shortages and impose purchase limits on customers.
To address dual food supply issues, which come too far from farms and are not enough for the hungry, some American food banks are changing the way they operate. building kitchens to prepare meals instead of handing out bags of ingredients. Cooking allows food banks to handle larger quantities of perishables than they otherwise could, and provides additional relief for struggling families.
Scenes from a virus-infected Indian metropolis
The coronavirus problem that India feared is becoming a reality in its most populous city, Mumbai. Hospitals are full of sick people. Police officers are exhausted. And in the slums, where people live from eight to one room, social distancing is almost impossible.
What you can do
Make your own plant-based milk. If your grocery store doesn't have soy, oatmeal, or almond milk, try making some at home with this step-by-step guide – no sophisticated equipment required.
Stay safe in the gym. As fitness centers reopen in some states, you can take precautions to minimize the risk of using them: Wash your hands often, use disinfectant on equipment, and give other athletes a wide margin.
Look at your friends. Isolation is difficult for everyone, both extroverts and introverts. You can write letters, send care packages, or plan one-on-one virtual cocktail hours to stay connected.
What are you doing
In three countries and four generations, we have started a daily drawing challenge. I didn't expect to feel so much joy at seeing the drawings at the end of the day! I am saving them to make a book.
– Ana Luz Porzecanski, New York
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.