Coronavirus pandemic having a significant emotional impact on children – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML8d6ce93b434c116a6a3448cbffc9aeb517%

– We know that COVID-19 is mentally affecting adults, but for children there is also a great emotional impact.

The lives of children across the country have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Children and teens are missing birthdays and important events like prom and graduation.

"Many people will think or say it is not the end of the world," said Dr. Nicholas Westers, a clinical psychologist at Children & # 39; s Health. "Well, it may not be, but it really is an important factor in their lives."

According to the CDC, up to 1 in 5 children in the US USA They experience a mental health disorder in a given year.

%MINIFYHTML8d6ce93b434c116a6a3448cbffc9aeb518%

In North Texas, 130,226 children have an emotional disorder or an addictive disorder, according to the ABC Report by Children’s Health’s Beyond.

For younger children, Dr. Westers suggested that parents ask what they know. Also make sure you have age-appropriate conversations. For teens, ask them what they need.

Dr. Westers also said that one of the best things you can do for children of any age is to lead by example.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources