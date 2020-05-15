coronavirus: Moscow launches massive coronavirus antibody testing program – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML11c149a67b5c03db49498aae2d036d0b17%

Moscow began evaluating thousands of residents chosen at random to test for antibodies to the coronavirus under a mass screening program that authorities hope will help them determine when it is safe to lift city closure restrictions.

The Russian capital of 12.7 million is in its seventh week of closure and has suffered the brunt of the Russian outbreak, which has seen more than a quarter of a million people infected across the country, according to official figures.

Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow, said that the true scale of the outbreak is much higher than that shown by official data because many people will not have manifested symptoms and therefore will not realize that they are carriers.

Sobyanin said the massive tests would help identify those people, paint a reliable picture of the spread of the outbreak, and allow officials to relax the blockade without risking lives when the time is right.

Under the program, about 70,000 residents will be invited every few days to undergo a free blood test at one of 30 different clinics in the city, Sobyanin said. Tests will be done to detect the new coronavirus and antibodies to the coronavirus.

People will be randomly selected and invited by text message or email. The test is voluntary. Those who wish to submit to it must register online, authorities say.

Moscow city authorities hope to develop an antibody test system that will allow them to process 200,000 tests per day by the end of the month, the Moscow mayor said.

