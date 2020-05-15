Coronavirus (MN): MDH alerts health providers to look for syndrome in children associated with COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8e4840f09fad7bcd8f3cfd2e2a314ea615%

– The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has issued an alert for providers to be on the lookout for a syndrome in children associated with COVID-19.

On Friday, state health officials with MDH asked providers to begin monitoring patients under the age of 21 with features of multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). The symptoms are listed here.

Providers are requested to immediately refer these patients for specialized care and to report suspected cases to MDH.

PLUS: Health advice on multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children (.PDF)

Currently, more than a dozen states are investigating cases of mysterious diseases that appear in children and that are potentially related to the coronavirus. New York has identified more than 100 cases of "pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome."

Doctors in the UK first noticed cases of the syndrome, which appears to be similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare but serious disease seen in some children who have contracted a viral infection.