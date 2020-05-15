Coronavirus, Jobs, Richard Burr: Your Friday Briefing

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

%MINIFYHTMLa700dd9eea506c86eac112795d7227f919%

Good Morning. Partisan battles over the virus are growing. Rich New Yorkers are fleeing the city. AND EE. USA It is suffering from higher unemployment than other countries.

The fight to save jobs

Almost all countries in Europe and North America have implemented some form of blockade. But not all countries have experienced the sharp increase in unemployment that the United States has.