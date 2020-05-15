Coronavirus, Jobs, Richard Burr: Your Friday Briefing

Matilda Coleman
Good Morning. Partisan battles over the virus are growing. Rich New Yorkers are fleeing the city. AND EE. USA It is suffering from higher unemployment than other countries.

Almost all countries in Europe and North America have implemented some form of blockade. But not all countries have experienced the sharp increase in unemployment that the United States has.

The latest signal came yesterday with the news that nearly three million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. The total in the last two months is now 36.5 million. Consider this chart:

The surprising thing is that the countries with the smallest increases in unemployment have something in common Their governments have launched radical programs that pay companies directly to retain their workers.

The details differ. Australia, Denmark and New Zealand created new programs. France and Germany expanded existing programs. But all of them have tried to maintain the employer-employee connection, even when much of the economy is temporarily closed.

The United States took a different approach, one supported by Republicans and Democrats. The $ 2 trillion stimulus program approved in March included a modest version of the approach that other countries are taking. It's the $ 350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which quickly ran out of money due to high demand.

The evidence so far suggests that those controls have not been a very effective stimulus. People who have not lost their jobs, who continue to be a large majority of the workforce, tend to deposit money in a bank account or pay debts, neither of which helps stop an economic downturn.

"A lot of the stimulus controls were saved," says Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics. Jonathan Rothwell of the Brookings Institution is more severe: "Most of that money was completely wasted." And Jacob Funk Kirkegaard of the Peterson Institute for International Economics told me: "It is clear that the US countries have to do much better."

Still, many members of Congress continue to favor sending general checks. Doing it is simple, they say, and it helps people who have lost their jobs. The new stimulus bill that House Democrats hope to pass today includes another round of $ 1,200 checks.

In other virus developments:

A senior Justice Department official told The Times that Attorney General William Barr had signed the search warrant. Burr has had a cold relationship with the White House as his panel investigates Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

The coronavirus has sparked a massive exodus of tributaries from New Yorkers, according to an analysis of smartphone location data. In some of New York's wealthiest neighborhoods, more than 35 percent of residents fled the city in March and April. The citywide average, by contrast, was 5 percent.

But wait: Experts emphasized that there are probably worldly explanations. One case involved a red weather balloon "launched without notifying the appropriate channels."

The result is a project called "The America We Need ”, and has been posting its second round of stories this week. I asked Kevin Delaney, the editor who oversees the project, why this round focuses specifically on cities. Your answer:

When you are looking to make the USA USA A better country, and making sure that all children born here have a fair chance to have a good job, to be able to afford to raise a family, to live a longer and healthier life, quickly starts having to think about cities. About 80 percent of Americans live in urban areas, and throughout our history, cities have been the most powerful growth engines and opportunities in the country.

But, in the last 40 years or so, there has been a dramatic segregation of rich and poor: more and more living in different neighborhoods, receiving separate education. They really live in parallel worlds, and that relegates the less wealthy to staying in their own world of precarious and insufficient employment and under-resourced and underperforming schools.

The good news is that there are some solid ideas to fix this: We hope to move forward with them and stimulate other smart approaches.

From the series: The importance of urban density; a look at the spaces that make cities more resistant; and a Times editorial about the cities the United States needs.

Like many Americans, I fell in love with Indian food through versions of North Indian dishes. That's what most Indian restaurants in the United States serve: naan, thick curry, and the like.

"Starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in intense, almost wordless performances, & # 39; Fury Road & # 39; is still an absolutely banana action movie: big vehicles, driving fast through the desert, exploding, flipping, crashing, people jumping between, on and in front of said vehicles, that's completely fascinating. I laugh and cry during movies all the time. But it's rare that I just sit there, gaping, imitating the open-mouthed emoji for two hours. "

