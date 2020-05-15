Coronavirus, Jobs, Richard Burr: Your Friday Briefing

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Partisan battles over the virus are growing. Rich New Yorkers are fleeing the city. AND EE. USA It is suffering from higher unemployment than other countries.
The fight to save jobs
Almost all countries in Europe and North America have implemented some form of blockade. But not all countries have experienced the sharp increase in unemployment that the United States has.
The latest signal came yesterday with the news that nearly three million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. The total in the last two months is now 36.5 million. Consider this chart:
The surprising thing is that the countries with the smallest increases in unemployment have something in common Their governments have launched radical programs that pay companies directly to retain their workers.
The details differ. Australia, Denmark and New Zealand created new programs. France and Germany expanded existing programs. But all of them have tried to maintain the employer-employee connection, even when much of the economy is temporarily closed.
The United States took a different approach, one supported by Republicans and Democrats. The $ 2 trillion stimulus program approved in March included a modest version of the approach that other countries are taking. It's the $ 350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which quickly ran out of money due to high demand.
The evidence so far suggests that those controls have not been a very effective stimulus. People who have not lost their jobs, who continue to be a large majority of the workforce, tend to deposit money in a bank account or pay debts, neither of which helps stop an economic downturn.
"A lot of the stimulus controls were saved," says Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics. Jonathan Rothwell of the Brookings Institution is more severe: "Most of that money was completely wasted." And Jacob Funk Kirkegaard of the Peterson Institute for International Economics told me: "It is clear that the US countries have to do much better."
Still, many members of Congress continue to favor sending general checks. Doing it is simple, they say, and it helps people who have lost their jobs. The new stimulus bill that House Democrats hope to pass today includes another round of $ 1,200 checks.
Stimulus policy: Republicans in Congress have created a political problem for them by saying there is "no urgency,quot; to pass another bill, writes Carl Hulse, chief correspondent for The Times in Washington.
1. A virus battle along political lines
Party fights over the virus are growing, with Democrats urging caution and Republicans calling for a quick return to normality. In Michigan, armed protesters at the state capitol led officials to cancel the legislative session. And a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision overturning a statewide residency order sent people to bars.
Tips for the workplace: In The New Yorker, Atul Gawande explains how companies You can minimize the spread of the virus when they reopen – by copying what hospitals are doing to their employees. It lists five steps, including the requirement that workers log in and confirm that they have no symptoms, as a condition of entering the office every day.
In other virus developments:
2. A leading senator is under investigation
Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina He temporarily resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. On Wednesday, F.B.I. Agents seized his cell phone as part of an investigation into whether he sold shares using non-public information about the virus.
A senior Justice Department official told The Times that Attorney General William Barr had signed the search warrant. Burr has had a cold relationship with the White House as his panel investigates Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
3. Rich New Yorkers have fled
The coronavirus has sparked a massive exodus of tributaries from New Yorkers, according to an analysis of smartphone location data. In some of New York's wealthiest neighborhoods, more than 35 percent of residents fled the city in March and April. The citywide average, by contrast, was 5 percent.
But wait: Experts emphasized that there are probably worldly explanations. One case involved a red weather balloon "launched without notifying the appropriate channels."
5. Scenes from an outbreak in Mumbai
This is what is happening the most.
BACKGROUND: a draft opinion
Late last year, the editors of the Times' Opinion section decided to launch a major project in 2020 focused on economic inequality. Then came the coronavirus, which made the subject feel Even more urgent.
The result is a project called "The America We Need ”, and has been posting its second round of stories this week. I asked Kevin Delaney, the editor who oversees the project, why this round focuses specifically on cities. Your answer:
When you are looking to make the USA USA A better country, and making sure that all children born here have a fair chance to have a good job, to be able to afford to raise a family, to live a longer and healthier life, quickly starts having to think about cities. About 80 percent of Americans live in urban areas, and throughout our history, cities have been the most powerful growth engines and opportunities in the country.
But, in the last 40 years or so, there has been a dramatic segregation of rich and poor: more and more living in different neighborhoods, receiving separate education. They really live in parallel worlds, and that relegates the less wealthy to staying in their own world of precarious and insufficient employment and under-resourced and underperforming schools.
The good news is that there are some solid ideas to fix this: We hope to move forward with them and stimulate other smart approaches.
From the series: The importance of urban density; a look at the spaces that make cities more resistant; and a Times editorial about the cities the United States needs.
Searching for curry leaves
Like many Americans, I fell in love with Indian food through versions of North Indian dishes. That's what most Indian restaurants in the United States serve: naan, thick curry, and the like.
My first experience with The South Indian meal on Chicago's Devon Avenue was a revelation. Vegetarian-dominated food combines freshness, spices and, thanks to partially cooked lentils, crisp. Cooking at home is also easy, as Chandra Padmanabhan has explained in her cookbook, "Dakshin,quot;. Another option: try the homemade dosa.
But there is a challenge. Many grocery stores do not carry curry leaves, a staple food of southern India. Which is a good excuse to tell you about a New York food market that has an online store for closing purchases: Kalustyan & # 39; s. As our cooking colleague Alexa Weibel says, it's a "one-stop shop for hard-to-find spices and ingredients," including dried curry leaves.
Every Friday, Gilbert Cruz, editor of Culture of The Times, offers recommendations on things to see. Today, he chose the post-apocalyptic thriller "Mad Max: Fury Road ”:
"You should probably see 'Mad Max: Fury Road' every year given how unique and impressive it is. (Maybe we all should.) However, a week of massive oral history from the production of The Times film encouraged me to do what. Kyle Buchanan.
"Starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in intense, almost wordless performances, & # 39; Fury Road & # 39; is still an absolutely banana action movie: big vehicles, driving fast through the desert, exploding, flipping, crashing, people jumping between, on and in front of said vehicles, that's completely fascinating. I laugh and cry during movies all the time. But it's rare that I just sit there, gaping, imitating the open-mouthed emoji for two hours. "
