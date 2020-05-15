Coronavirus is swelling again in the Chinese city where it started – BGR

The numbers of coronavirus pandemics, which already seemed downright frightening, are only getting worse, with more than 4.4 million people worldwide infected at the moment, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

Many states and cities in the US USA They are trying to figure out how to gradually reopen their economies right now, but there is also renewed fear at the time of a new wave of the COVID-19 virus that seems to be revisiting the Chinese city of Wuhan, where it all started.

In Wuhan City, everyone is on the alert again after half a dozen new cases of coronavirus infections were identified over the weekend. Those were the first positive cases there in more than a month, with the city slowly coming back to life in the past few weeks after a drastic 76-day blockade that ended on April 8. And as a result of those new cases, Chinese authorities plan to subject the 11 million Wuhan residents to a coronavirus test as part of the aggressive search for new infections.

A Chinese neighbor, meanwhile, is dealing with a new outbreak of his own. South Korea had presented itself as a model for the world thanks to its responsible measures governing social distancing and business closings, as well as proactive evidence. However, the country's capital Seoul has just ordered the closure of more than 2,000 bars and clubs as a result of a new group of coronavirus cases (more than 100, to be specific) was tracked down to the entertainment district from Itaewon.

To understand the consequences of a single infection, that cluster of cases in Seoul is believed to be the result of a man in his 20s who visited various clubs in the city. As a result, the city of Seoul has commissioned more than 8,000 police officers to "trace contacts,quot; of the approximately 11,000 people believed to be in the area at the time, according to credit card information and data. of smart phones.

"If the Korean government had not done this, there would be 119 people infecting other people," said Dr. Jerome Kim, a leading epidemiologist in the country. "So it actually gets to the point of locating people."

Meanwhile, Japan is currently on track to raise the country's national. state of emergency any day now. That's according to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who originally set an expiration date for the state of emergency on May 31. All of which shows how difficult it will continue to be to administer this virus worldwide in the future, with such different conditions even between neighboring towns.

Chinese nurses celebrate International Nurses Day in Wuhan Image source: YFC / COSTFOTO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock