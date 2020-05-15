Coronavirus in Minnesota: nearly 6K plus tests completed, with 808 positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3c54003ab6be15ce021a8451a38f481f17%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported a significant jump in COVID-19's processed tests, reaching a new one-day high. On Friday, the health department reported that in the previous 24 hours, they had processed another 5,917 tests. That dropped by about 800, but it's still well above the 5,000 threshold.

The health department says that in the last day there have been 808 more positive cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota, close to the one-day record, and another 20 deaths, bringing the total from the start of the pandemic to 683.

To date, 1,702 healthcare workers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota. There have also been 8,820 people who have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

As of Friday, the percentage of COVID-19-related deaths among those living in a long-term care or assistance facility (554) was approximately 81%. State officials have released a five-point plan to help protect residents and workers in long-term care facilities. Additionally, the Minnesota National Guard is tasked with assisting long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Currently, fewer than 500 Minnesotans are hospitalized for the disease, and 200 need intensive care. Nearly 2,000 Minnesotans have needed hospitalization since the outbreak began in March. During the past two weeks, the number of people in beds in the ICU increased from 150 to 200 on Friday.

These figures come as many Minnesota businesses and stores finalize their reopening plans under the new "Stay Safe MN,quot; plan introduced by Governor Tim Walz earlier this week. The previous request to stay home will expire on Monday.

Minnesota bars and restaurants have a couple of weeks to plan a possible reopening. June 1 is the date Walz gave them to reopen, if they comply with the state-approved security plans. The Mall of America said Thursday that they intend to reopen customers that day.

Restaurants say they have already been busy putting together their own plans that emphasize social distancing along with the safety of employees and customers. Some restaurant owners say a good litmus test to see how customers will respond is when the order to stay home ends on Monday. If more people venture to buy, they feel that more customers will feel comfortable dining.

