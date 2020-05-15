Coronavirus: Eddie Hearn announces plans to host fights in the backyard

Eddie Hearn has revealed elaborate plans to host boxing events in his own backyard, which he vowed to meet the "rampage, sensuality, and drama,quot; criteria.

The promoter wants to host shows at Matchroom's 15-acre headquarters in Brentwood, Essex, England, as a way to address the issues boxing faces during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearn reportedly wants to host fights for four consecutive Saturdays in July and August, costing around £ 1 million (about $ 1.2 million) to do so.

"Financially, this will be painful for us, but after the momentum we've worked so hard for the past 10 years, I'm not going to let boxing just come back. While other guys go with empty arenas and studios, ours will look very different." Hearn told Sportsmail, which reports that the plan is to start the British fight between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas and end the interim fight for Dillian Whyte's WBC heavyweight title against Alexander Povetkin.

"Imagine it. It's summer, the house is fully lit, you can see Canary Wharf in the distance and the fireworks are going off. Then, over the hill, walk Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin for a huge tear on my lawn.

"World Boxing Championship in my backyard? Oh, go on then.

"We can't just bring boxing back to a dark studio. We've built our product on razzmatazz, sensuality, and drama. It's all been about building that moment for a fight, so we can't afford to take out people like a game show.

"We want to create a gladiatorial environment that not only ensures an attractive display, but also ensures that fighters can perform at the highest level."

Hearn still has several complex problems to solve, particularly regarding testing and isolation, but he is still in talks with the British Boxing Board of Control, the Brentwood council and the WBC.

"It is a huge mission. We are going to turn our headquarters here into an outdoor venue for live boxing, with a full canopy in the middle of the garden and the ring overlooking London," he added. "We are building changing rooms for the fighters, establishing a space for a ring walk and discovering how we can do everything you need for this type of production with as few people as possible."

"We are in talks with a nearby hotel to take control of each of the weeks. The way it will work is that everyone involved, the wrestlers, their teams, the stations, will go to the hotel on Tuesday and the wrestler and his El team will go to a test center at the hotel.

"You will come in, they will give you a test, you will receive a room key and you will go directly to your room, where you will wait until you get the test result."

"The tests are exhaustive and take 24 hours, so the fighter will remain in his room until they receive a call from our doctors, probably on Wednesday, with his results."

"If they are positive, they will leave the hotel immediately. If they are not, they will be able to leave their room and participate in the obligations of the week of struggle, all with social distancing."

"Everyone involved in the program, from top to bottom, will have to go through that process before they are allowed to enter our facilities.

"In terms of fight week promotion, that's the other side of the challenge. How are the media around you? Obviously we can't have dozens of journalists popping up and sitting shoulder to shoulder for a presser and a weigh-in like normal.

"So we have to decide how it will work; Zoom interviews and live streams of social media with combatants and journalists are likely to be the new norm, and pumping videos of combatants throughout the day, increasing weight-ins on the grounds on Fridays and fights on Saturdays. "