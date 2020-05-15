Coronavirus can end with the use of the hair dryer in salons

%MINIFYHTML101c6e35ef16232423cd291681975bab19%

As some states begin to reverse covid-19 shelter-in-place orders, people across the country are running to hairdressers and hair salons to get that cut or alignment that they've been putting off. AND some officials are concerned that hair dryers, circulating air that could contain virus particles, It could be a health risk. Sure, it's literally impossible to meet social distancing guidelines with someone else's hands in their hair, but the real health risk is clearly the hair dryer.

According to the New York Post, these new hair dryers security protocols don't just come from concerned salon owners.

When Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that state beauty salons could reopen on May 20, he included the stipulation that dryers be banned as they could circulate COVID-19 particles in the air. On Monday, the state changed course and said hair dryers could be used by salons "as needed."

Personally, there is nothing that seems more comforting to me than a politician who arbitrarily reverses his position on a public health issue. It really restores my faith in the government's desire to keep us safe, you know?

Salon owner It is allowing the use of hair dryers in its recently reopened salon, while another plans to limit services involving blow drying to private "blow drying rooms" in a bid to minimize the risk of germ spread.

"We went back and forth, and then I decided that if everyone wore a mask, there would be no germs in the air," says Bowen, adding, "If you're going to blow someone's hair in a salon, it's going to be hair. cleansed ".

I don't think there is an amount of hair wash that just removes the body from covid-19, if a salon assistant happens be infected with the virus. It is also It is not yet clear if hair dryers really pose a high medical risk. yesbut what is clear is that go to a salon to cut your hair professionally it's an inherently risky option, regardless of whether you're going to do a blowout or dye job.

And it's not only risky for customers, it's also risky for people working in beauty salons, they will have no choice but to expose themselves to an indefinite number of germs to earn money and pay their bills. With millions of people applying for unemployment every week, many people cannot afford to refuse work"Even if it puts them and their families at risk."

But hey, at least rich white women they can fix their hair. Right?