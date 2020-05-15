Congresswoman Katie Porter hates your escalation

%MINIFYHTML7b3f1e53b25a847c125011ac04b1397817% Image: Getty

Representative Katie Porter joined the ranks of "illustrious guests" to appear on Showtime Desus and Grouper Thursday night. Porter, known for brutally roasting bankers and politicianss live on national television, He joined the Bodega Boys to talk about how he has been balancing work and family while practicing social distancing. What wasn't expected were Porter's hot shots of the optimal suburban mom truck.

Porter, who drives a blue Toyota Sienna, He had a message for the other moms in his neighborhood driving Escalades. Do they belittle me because I drive the van? So those bitches want to borrow my truck because none of that shit fits in the Escalade. The dead end is shaken.

Far be it from me to go up against a Harvard professor, but if we're talking about mommy vans, then the only one that's really worth talking about is the Dodge Grand Caravan. Yes, Toyota makes more durable cars than Porter will likely be able to deliver to the grandchildren of his children's children, but there is one thing that makes the Dodge Grand Caravan superior to the Sienna: the stow-and-carry seats.

Storage and carry seats (standard in Dodge Grand Caravan) is a game changer in ways I didn't understand until the day I had to hand over some very important supplies for a person's birthday party I can't name but rhymes with "aura. " Folding seats allow the second and third row of the minivan to fold flat on the floor creating a flat surface in the back for great white flower arrangements and matching white balloons.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Sienna has been divided and stored for the third row. Just the third row? To be fair with the Toyota Sienna, you can remove the middle row, which is two seats, but who has that kind of time? Keep the seats on the floor or don't give me anything.