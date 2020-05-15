Concert In Your Car event at Globe Life Field adds more shows due to high demand – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa7f364e45795342f94c2af21b84a63d915%

The "first of its kind,quot; concert series at Globe Life Field has added more shows after tickets to the original times sold out in minutes, organizers announced Friday.

QuikTrip's "Concert in Your Car,quot; is a four-day event from June 4-7 that will allow residents to see live performances from their vehicles in a parking lot at the new Texas Rangers Stadium. The artists are popular country music artists.

The original schedule involved 9 p.m. concert per day that would last about an hour. However, organizers said those tickets sold out quickly after they went on sale to the public and that demand remains high.

In response, it was announced that another 5 p.m. the show will be added per day and tickets for those shows will go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Here is the schedule of performances:

Thursday, June 4: Eli Young Band, 5:00 p.m. & 21:00.

Friday, June 5: Whiskey Myers, 5:00 p.m. & 21:00.

Saturday, June 6: Pat Green, 5:00 p.m. & 21:00.

Sunday, June 7: Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler, 5:00 p.m. & 21:00.

Organizers said many social distancing guidelines will be taken into account for the event, such as the space between vehicles and toilets.