Colorado will soon have a new state park that houses elk, black bears, and more.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of a property in southern Colorado near Trinidad that will become Colorado's 42nd state park.

The 19,200-acre (30 square mile) parcel is highlighted by a prominent landmark, Fisher’s Peak, which peaks at 9,633 feet. The peak, an outcrop of ancient lava flows from Mesa Raton east of Interstate 25, is located 6 miles southeast of Trinidad and 7 miles north of the New Mexico border.

The acquisition is the result of a partnership formed in February 2019 that involves CPW, the City of Trinidad, The Nature Conservancy, The Trust for Public Land and Great Outdoors Colorado, according to a CPW press release. In addition to its scenic attributes, the largely undeveloped stretch is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, mountain lion, and black bear.

CPW plans a gradual approach to openness.

"We are excited to bring people to Fisher’s Peak and enjoy this amazing property as soon as possible," Bill Vogrin, public information officer for the Southeast CPW region, wrote in an email sent to Up News Info on Thursday. "But we must warn people that a fully developed state park, with the full set of services that most people are used to, will not be completed quickly. The first stage of limited public access to the property is to be completed in early 2021, but no firm deadlines have been set and the park remains closed. Given the size and scale of the property, visitors can expect multiple phases of development and new features in the coming months and years. "

"Additionally, CPW biologists are studying the property to inventory all wildlife, learn about ecosystems, assess drainage, habitat opportunities, and more," said Vogrin. “Our engineers must evaluate it for trails, infrastructure, including roads, parking lots, restrooms, camps, and facilities. Meanwhile, CPW staff and consultants will inventory the property's archaeological and cultural resources, which will influence the development of the park's facilities and will be used to create interpretive exhibits in the park. "

Vogrin said developing the property is a "high priority,quot; for Governor Jared Polis, who called the acquisition an "exciting milestone,quot; in the press release.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that Coloradons value their open space and outdoor recreation opportunities very highly," Polis said. “Colorado was one of the few states that kept our state parks open throughout this crisis because recreating yourself in a safe outdoor space is a healthy part of our lifestyles. Adding Fisher’s Peak as our next state park will increase opportunities to explore a unique and surprising part of Colorado. "

