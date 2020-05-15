Colorado changes the way it reports coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

%MINIFYHTMLfc727951d641d1d2e3c77d68c477875c17%

Colorado health officials on Friday renewed the way they report deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths in which the person had contracted the virus, and then disaggregated those whose deaths can be directly attributed to COVID-19. .

Health authorities reported that 1,150 people died with COVID-19 in their systems, and found that 878 of those deaths were due to the virus.

There have been 3,842 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in early March, although state health officials did not update the number of people currently in state hospitals. As of Thursday, 514 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease, state data shows.

At least 46 people since Wednesday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

Additionally, as of Thursday, there were 364 critical care ventilators across the state, compared with 463 a month ago, according to state data.

More than 21,200 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

%MINIFYHTMLfc727951d641d1d2e3c77d68c477875c18%

Authorities recorded more than 4,597 tests on Thursday as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate, 80.7 tests per 100,000 people per day, is higher than the previous five days, but is still significantly lower than the 152 per 100,000 daily amount that health experts say is necessary to monitor the outbreak. in a safe way.

Much of the evidence has focused on senior facilities and other care homes. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 213 facilities across the state, five more than the day before.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.