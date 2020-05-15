Colorado changes the way it reports coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Matilda Coleman
Colorado health officials on Friday renewed the way they report deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths in which the person had contracted the virus, and then disaggregated those whose deaths can be directly attributed to COVID-19. .

Health authorities reported that 1,150 people died with COVID-19 in their systems, and found that 878 of those deaths were due to the virus.

There have been 3,842 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in early March, although state health officials did not update the number of people currently in state hospitals. As of Thursday, 514 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease, state data shows.

At least 46 people since Wednesday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

Additionally, as of Thursday, there were 364 critical care ventilators across the state, compared with 463 a month ago, according to state data.

More than 21,200 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

