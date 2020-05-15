Colorado Changes How Coronavirus Deaths Are Reported As COVID-19 Deaths Become Hot Spots

%MINIFYHTMLcfdeb9dba278cda31d89444c63c9bf8817%

The Colorado health department changed the way it publicly reports deaths from coronavirus on Friday, introducing a second category of deaths after its methods came under scrutiny, including a state representative calling for the head of the investigation to be investigated. agency.

The way COVID-19 deaths are counted has become politically divisive, with critics claiming the numbers are inflated and medical experts say the deaths can actually be counted. Still, the death toll is a crucial data point informing public opinion about the severity of the pandemic and the response of health officials to the crisis.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment now clarifies that its death count includes the total number of deaths among people who had COVID-19, including those deaths in which respiratory illness was not the cause of death listed on the death certificate.

According to the agency's count, as of Thursday there were 1,150 people who had died with COVID-19 in their systems.

Unlike that total, which has been updated daily by the agency since the start of the outbreak, death certificate data only shows that 878 deaths were caused by the new coronavirus between February 1 and May 9, but it was He expects that number to increase as there is a delay of several weeks.

"It is what we know today as the number of deaths due to COVID based on death certificates," said Medical Director Dr. Eric France, adding: "Either way, the numbers are too high and there is more to be done." . We should focus as much as always on what we can do to control the spread. "

Representative Mark Baisley claimed this week that the Department of Public Health and Environment has falsified the number of people who have died from COVID-19. The indictment comes amid reports that the health department counted some deaths as caused by the new coronavirus despite decisions by doctors and medical examiners who say otherwise.

"A state agency going in and starting to reclassify causes of death is unusual and upsetting to many people," said Baisley, R-Roxborough Park.

Baisley sent a letter dated Thursday to Judicial District Attorney 18 George Brauchler, requesting an investigation "with the intention of bringing criminal charges against,quot; Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state health department. Baisley's letter was spurred by what he called a "disturbing,quot; discrepancy when reporting to a Douglas County nursing home.

Baisley said Friday that Brauchler assigned a deputy district attorney for the investigation of the potentially altered death certificates.

In a statement released by his office, Brauchler declined to discuss the details of any possible investigation. However, if it is determined that the death certificates were tampered with "it is possible that misdemeanor charges may be filed," the statement said.

Officials from the Department of Public Health and Environment said Friday that they are not altering death certificates, but noted that it is difficult to trace deaths during such a large public health crisis.

"When COVID-19 is reported as a cause of death on the death certificate, it will most likely be determined to be the underlying cause of death and contribute to the underlying mortality statistics," said Kirk Bol, program manager. of vital statistics. , during a press conference. "But, once again, if COVID-19 was not determined to be part of the cause of death, it should not be reported on the death certificate."

How deaths are counted

Public health and medical experts have said counting deaths from the outbreak is complicated due to a lack of sufficient evidence and delays in reporting death certificate data. The accuracy of the tests for COVID-19 has also been questioned, especially with regard to false negatives.

Officials from the Department of Public Health and Environment said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA They are required to track and report the number of deaths among people with COVID-19, including those in which the coronavirus is not listed as the cause of death on their death certificate.

This information, according to the state agency's website, is important to public health officials, as it informs them about the transmission of the new coronavirus and can identify who is at risk of dying from complications of the disease.

Tracking a broader set of data regarding COVID-19 and deaths also allows the health agency to compare the number of victims of the epidemic in Colorado with that of other states that follow the CDC directive, officials said. public health.

%MINIFYHTMLcfdeb9dba278cda31d89444c63c9bf8818%

"On the one hand, we are identifying and classifying the cause of death by COVID," France said. “And on the other hand, we are doing the important public health work by identifying cases, which also died while having COVID, either because of him or something else, which is important since we do apple-to-apple comparisons in the entire state. "

But there have been questions about the accuracy of how the health department is tracking deaths where disease is not the direct or partial cause of death.

Montezuma County Coroner George Deavers said he had a case, first reported by 9News, in which a man died with COVID-19 but had a blood alcohol level of 550 mg, well above the lethal amount. As a result, Deavers ruled that the death was from alcohol poisoning. But, he said, the Department of Public Health and Environment ranked it among its largest number of 1,150 deaths from COVID-19.

"I feel like the state was wrong," he said, adding: "If it is a COVID death, it should be reported as a COVID death. If it is not a COVID death, it need not be reported as a COVID death. I am not trying to control deaths in one way or another. "

COVID-19 is considered the cause of death when a person dies from a complication of the disease, such as pneumonia or respiratory failure, and would not have died at that time or place without the coronavirus. This includes people with underlying conditions, such as lung and heart disease.

But making these decisions about the cause of death can be complex. In La Plata County, ME Coroner Jann Smith had a case involving a person who had a long history of heart problems and tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital.

Once the patient went home under palliative care, he tested negative. So when the individual died, Smith determined that heart problems were the cause of death.

"If he had turned positive again, he could have done something different," he said, adding: "I will not say it was an easy decision. That was my decision and I am comfortable with it."

Still, the health department included death in its COVID-19 death count.

"They have to follow their guidelines and I have my decisions," said Smith. "I respect them for theirs."

The Someren Glen case

Baisley's call for an investigation into the state health director was inspired by an April 17 letter written by Tim Rogers, executive director of the Someren Glen retirement community. The letter, addressed to residents and their families, said the Centennial facility was aware of four residents whose deaths were confirmed to be related to COVID-19.

Someren Glen's treating physician, Rogers wrote, determined that other recent deaths, including at least one of a resident who tested positive for the virus, were not caused by the coronavirus.

However, he said, the Department of Public Health and Environment counted at least seven deaths from residents of the coronavirus, three more than its staff had calculated, and was deciding whether to include a possible eighth death that a doctor ruled was not related to COVID.

"(We were informed of his intention to override some of our assistant physician's decisions and reclassify some resident passes that we have experienced in the past few weeks," Rogers wrote, adding: "We have never seen a situation where the Department of Health overrides a doctor's findings. However, these are unprecedented times and the health department official did not share his motivation to change doctors' orders. "

Pam Sullivan, a spokesperson for Someren Glen, said the purpose of the letter was to be "transparent."

"The intent of our letter was to inform residents, families, and team members that there would be a change in the numbers we report of residents who had been directly related to the COVID-19 virus due to reclassifications made by the Department Colorado Public Health and Environment Department, "it said in a statement. "We do not participate in the classification or reclassification of a resident who spends in our communities."

France, the state's chief medical officer, said it had no details of the deaths of Someren Glen. Cause of death determinations on death certificates are medical opinions of the coroner or medical examiner "and there is no process by which we review and change them in the Department of Public Health," he said.

But Baisley characterized what happened as "governmental imposition, overreach, in a very intimate way."

"Don't mess with the families of people like that," Baisley said. "Wow, for a state to come in and say, 'We're going to change (a cause of death) to COVID-19,' whatever their motivations are, why would you do that?"

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.