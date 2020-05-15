Colorado approaches 1,100 deaths from coronavirus as severe cases of COVID-19 appear to be on the decline

%MINIFYHTML458aa8f1263a60064e8b0b983ce77e4919%

Colorado has recorded 1,091 deaths from the new coronavirus as the number of severe cases of COVID-19 appears to be steadily declining, state health officials announced Thursday.

Since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in early March, there have been 3,789 people hospitalized, but only 514 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, state data shows.

That number has dropped from a peak of 888 on April 14 and has been declining steadily since April 23. At least 46 people since Wednesday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

Additionally, as of Thursday, there were 364 critical care ventilators across the state, compared with 463 a month ago, according to state data.

More than 20,800 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

Authorities recorded more than 4,200 tests on Wednesday as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate, 74.76 tests per 100,000 people per day, is higher than the previous four days, but is still significantly lower than the daily amount of 152 per 100,000 that health experts say is necessary to monitor the outbreak. in a safe way.

Much of the evidence has focused on senior facilities and other care homes. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 208 facilities across the state, two more than the day before.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

