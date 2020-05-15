Coca-Cola helps bring face shields to Michigan hospitals – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLa6973d75b3855035ec7be7e58b0a618917%

In a press release distributed Wednesday, Coca-Cola, along with the non-profit organization MakersRespond, donated 65,000 plastic face shields to the State of Michigan to help medical workers. This was done at the request of Governor Whitmer and delivered to Detroit on Tuesday through the Coca-Cola Great Lakes bottling company in Lansing for distribution.

MakersRespond.org is a nonprofit organization that connects manufacturers with materials, resources, and financial assistance to help them make the necessary PPE and medical supplies. They also have other initiatives around the world. MakersRespond partnered with Boyd Corporation, an engineering materials manufacturer in Grand Rapids, to supply raw material and manufacturing assistance.

Coca-Cola Company is donating thousands of pounds of plastic sheeting and its distribution network to deliver the masks. Demand for face masks during normal times was met with the production of approximately 1 million face masks used each week. They now estimate that healthcare workers need about 10 million face shields per week. Quite a deficit, and companies in rare industries are taking a step forward to make a difference.

"Together with MakersRespond, we are using our resources, experience and the scale of our supply chain to provide essential protective equipment to those who work tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis," said Jim Dinkins, President of Coca-Cola North America.

Coca-Cola is a bottling system, and the Coca-Cola Foundation is pledging $ 100 million to support COVID-19's efforts worldwide. They are teaming up with other companies like GM and Ford to use their personnel, materials, resources and manufacturing expertise to bring the necessary medical equipment to the market where supplies are falling short. As reported, GM and Ford are producing fans, but many can be shipped abroad.

