Cloudy and humid weather during the day gives way to stormy nights with strong winds and hail – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Cloudy and humid weather during the day gives way to stormy nights with strong winds and hail

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the weekend begins, another bad weather threat hits North Texas, this time on Friday night.

The weather will be mainly dry during Friday, with a summer feeling, as humidity remains high and temperatures rise to about 90 °.

Storm development is expected to start across West Texas along a dry line on Friday afternoon, and then roll east to North Texas in the mid-afternoon and overnight.

The Metroplex will likely see these storms in a window between 9:00 p.m. until midnight, with western counties watching storms a couple of hours earlier.

The threat of severe weather is greatest along and west of the Interstate-35 corridor. The main concern is for damaging winds that could reach 60-70 mph.

A couple of storms in the far west counties could produce large hail in the mid-afternoon, some 1 "-2,quot; in diameter. The serious threat will lessen after midnight, and the focus will turn into heavy rain at times throughout Saturday.

While there will be some dry breaks on Saturday, the rain will be more than constant with scattered, light to moderate rainfall throughout the day, especially from noon to afternoon.

The highest low the soggy forecast is creating will finally hit east on Sunday, ending the rain.

