Claudia Lonow signs with Gersh – Up News Info

How to live with your parents (for the rest of your life) Creator Claudia Lonow has signed with Gersh.

%MINIFYHTMLd94e2d81c804cd35ade7a466897ba91e17%

Lonow, which is under general agreement on Universal Television, has created four shows that have been broadcast: Accidentally on purpose for CBS, Rude awakening for Showtime, Not the good girl for oxygen and How to live with your parents For ABC, she recently served as co-executive producer on the NBC comedy series. I feel bad and consulting producer in Busy. Lonow currently has single camera comedy Fan girl in development at Peacock with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills, under his contract with Uni TV.

%MINIFYHTMLd94e2d81c804cd35ade7a466897ba91e18%

This is the last showrunner he signs at Gersh, as earlier this year he became the first full-service talent agency to sign a franchise agreement with the WGA. Lonow has been joining its new customers for a long time The Simpsons executive producer / showrunner Al Jean and film and television producers and screenwriters Bob and Rick Orci.

Lonow continues to be represented by attorneys Jon Moonves and Jean Tanaka.