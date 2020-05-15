Claims from customers who purchased travel insurance due to COVID-19 are being denied – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – Clients purchased a travel insurance policy that they believed would protect them against COVID-19 cancellations. But the company ended up denying their claims.

Aaron Janes was helping to plan his cousin's bachelor party in April in Arkansas.

But after the COVID-19 coup in March, Janes did not hesitate to cancel the trip. This is because he had purchased travel insurance through CSA Travel Protection, now known as Generali Global Assistance.

Janes said he chose the policy because the "quarantine,quot; was listed as a covered event.

"If there was any event in life where there was a slam dunk over a claim, it was," Janes said.

But Generali denied Janes's claim, stating that "COVID-19 was considered a foreseeable problem when he purchased his policy on 2/18/20."

Janes said Generali told him that the company's deadline was January 31.

"I was surprised to learn that he was totally denied a zero dollar payment," Janes said.

Brian Hale's claim was also denied.

"We really didn't feel like family vacations warranted an essential trip," said Hale, who planned to travel from Fort Worth to East Tennessee for a family reunion in April.

He said he canceled his trip because of an order to stay at Governor Greg Abbott's house.

But in a claim denial, Generali argued that an order to stay home is not the same as a quarantine, which he defines as "forced isolation to stop the spread of the disease."

In a statement, a Generali spokesman wrote that the policy is consistent with the rest of the industry.

"Shelter-in-place orders are not covered by quarantines as policyholders have the ability to leave their homes to shop, buy medications and other essential tasks," the spokesperson wrote. "In order for an event to be covered by quarantine, the insured must undergo mandatory,quot; forced isolation ", which is not the case with shelter-in-place orders."

Travel agent Darlean Hingorani said that for most clients, typical travel insurance will not cover COVID-19 cancellations or even pandemics.

"In this situation, the family had not come into contact with a contagious disease," said Hingorani.

She recommended buying "cancel for no reason,quot; travel insurance, which is generally more expensive than a regular policy.

"You don't have to indicate a reason if you choose not to travel," Hingorani said.

Generali offered coupons to Hale and Janes for future trips.

But Janes said he doesn't know when or if that trip will happen.

"I am disappointed," said Janes. "There are so many other companies in the United States that are taking the moral path in situations that we don't ask for."

A Generali spokesman issued the following statement: