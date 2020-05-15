Chris Pratt refrains from complaining about weight gain pains to pregnant wife

Instagram

The Star Lord of Marvel Cinematic Universe confirms Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy when she reveals about gaining weight while enjoying her wife's cravings.

Chris Pratt has "gained a little weight" in coronavirus isolation after joining his wife Katherine Schawzenegger to enjoy your pregnancy cravings.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy"The star will welcome her first child with author Katherine later this year 2020 and is struggling to stay away from her treats while spending all her time locked up together."

"I have gained a little weight. It has been difficult," he told the United States news program. "Extra"revealing that they have been getting into" pickles and ice creams. "

"I never thought I'd like it that much," Pratt joked.

The action man in the film admitted that he quickly learned not to moan from his aches and pains because he is nothing compared to Katherine's experiences as a future mother.

"I found myself complaining the other day about a little pain in my lower back and hip and how I've gained a little weight in quarantine …" she shared, "and she looked at me gently and I thought." .. & # 39; Oh, right, right, I really can't complain about that right now, right? "

The comments mark the first time Pratt openly addressed the couple's baby news since they emerged in late April.

The boy will be the first with Katherine, although he is already the father of the seven-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife. Anna Faris.

Pratt married Katherine, the oldest daughter of Arnold schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, last June 2019.