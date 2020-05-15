Chris Livesay joins CBS News as a Rome-based correspondent – Up News Info

Chris Livesay has joined the CBS News staff as a Rome-based foreign correspondent, where he has already been reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy.

Livesay has previously reported worldwide on media such as NBC News, PBS NewsHourPBS Front line and NPR News.

He began reporting to CBS News at the height of the outbreak in Italy.

In March, Livesay was the first reporter for an American television network to enter an ICU in Italy, when the country was at the peak of its fight against the pandemic and the shortage of medical supplies. He also reported from northern Italy, where cemeteries were unable to keep up with the death toll, and this week reported from Venice on how nature is rebounding amid empty streets and canals.

In 2018, he was the first American television correspondent to report from Libya in nearly a year, and he had to flee the country after reporting on trafficking and torture. He and cameraman and producer Alessandro Pavone described their experiences in a story for PBS Newshour.

“It was one of the most difficult reports we have come across. If we could do it again, we would avoid Tripoli entirely, "he wrote. "The security risks are simply too great for independent journalists, and the government obstruction is overwhelming. Locals in Tripoli are also incredibly shy on camera, often hostile. ”

Livesay was also one of the first television journalists to report from Mosul on the front line of the Iraqi army's effort to eliminate ISIS. Started in journalism as a volunteer at KJZZ in Phoenix, an NPR affiliate, and then filed reports for All things considered and Morning edition.