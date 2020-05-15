Chris Evans said he joined Instagram to share photos of his dog

And honestly, that's a very important reason to join Insta.
So, in case you didn't know, Chris Evans joined Instagram for the first time, two weeks ago.
Although Chris hasn't posted a ton of photos to his account yet, he did upload this photo of the quarantine haircut he gave his beloved dog Dodger, which didn't turn out exactly as he expected:
And last night, Chris continued Tonight's show where he told Jimmy Fallon about the unfortunate cut.
But, it was also during this interview that Chris revealed that the reason he created his Insta account was so he could put Dodger photos on it.
He added that although he felt like a late old man, he couldn't waste all those good Dodger photos on his phone.
And if you follow Chris on Twitter, then you know this is true.
Just look at this boodest photographic bois:
This furry angel deserves to have his photos shared on multiple social media accounts!
I think it speaks for all of us when I say, we look forward to more photos of Dodger gracing our Insta timeline.
