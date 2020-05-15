Chloe x Halle, Katy Perry, Kehlani, The 1975 & More

%MINIFYHTMLa47575ccba1315a366e52f6796a9d0f415%

Y / N S / N is a guide to the music releases of the week based on our highly scientific and non-subjective Yes / No rating system.

There are no words in any known human language: Chloe x Halle, "Do it" – Like the protéSunhe is the most innovative artist of the ltwo centuries later Chloe and Halle is often described as Beyoncé's second coming. I'll get him off the top: they're not …they are whatever comes next. "Do It" is a magnificent entry into a year devoid of innovative sounds, a sample of the groundbreaking work these sisters have poured into their craft since Beyoncé signed them to Parkwood Entertainment in 2013. Rich and complex harmonies float on a familiar beat and cool. Combined with his signature, syncopating vocals, "Do It" is an instant hit at the club. (No matter that, in the conceivable future, we will be dancing alone.)

Chloe x Halle can never be the "next" Beyoncé Because his artistic mentor came at an irreplicable moment in the music industry. But isn't that such a limiting categorization, anyway? Looking at the video above, how can you deny that you are an evolution in the lineage of Queen Bey The fact that they are sisters, the talents multiplied exponentially with each other, completely collapse the comparison. These two are in a league of their own. –Joan Summers

Sure, why not: Katy Perry, "Margaritas" – The new, was of confusion Katy Perry continues. However, "Daisies" is the best deal for their upcoming fifth album.. In classic Perry style, it's a self-empowering hymn to feel good, but this time it's delivered with a little skepticism: she sings about taking "those sticks and stones" once, throwing it and showing them "I could build a houseBut she doubts herself in the previous chorus: "I am the remote possibility/ /I am the Ave Maria/ /Why can't it be me? " That it reads like someone who wants success, maybe even close to finding it, or in Perry's case, about to lose it, hidden behind a message of staying true to yourself until death. I admire the tension. Clearly, there is frustration here, which is a motivator as strong as any emotion. And I would expect this to associate well with a Netflix teen romantic comedy in 2021. —Maria Sherman

Yes: 1975, "Boys" – The easy listening pop-rock brand of 1975 has never struck a chord with me. I like it well, and on an extra-musical level, I've always respected the leader of Matty Healy. progressive and progressive views. And then they released "Boys", a sentimental pop dream.ode from band to band: a platonic love song for Healy's "boys". I'm a romantic nod to friendship, sometimes, while singing, these people "are the best thing that ever happened to me." -EM

Y: Brockhampton, "things can't stay the same" – May the world's first hybrid collective / hip-hop band hit so hard forever, Amens. "Things can't stay the same" 10 minute samples, freestyle Big L / Jay-Z unpublished, a dark reference even for the most knowledgeable fans: they have always used their influences in their manga, and this song, the first since 2019 GingerIs no different. I have they never tired of their ability to innovate from those they admire. -EM

100 percent Yes: CHAI, "Ready Cheeky Pretty" – I can't hear the Japanese punk-poppers CHAI singing, "Imperfect is perfect", without thinking of Tyra Banks infamous "Perfect is boring"Line her America's next top model days, and maybe there's a reason for that: they both leave an impression. "Ready Cheeky Pretty" is a very simple and impactful high-energy self-esteem boost centered on: "Keep it real/ /Let's release his instincts. "Come on. -EM

Undoubtedly: Kehlani with Masego, "I Hate the Club" – Few of Kehlani's R&B contemporaries share his keen sense of melody, and practically no one is so dedicated to the majesty of harmony. These two factors give it a clear distinction ’90s sensitivity, but it manages to sound fresh through the subtlety with which it unfolds them. Her latest album, It was good until it wasn't, is exquisitely raw, an album of slow jams that don't explicitly drop, per se, but remember. I could have picked anything from the last half (and a lot of the first) of my favorite R&B album on I Don't Even Know How Long (Years? Decades?), But I'm going with "Hate the Club" for its hoarse bridge and Masego's excellent sax work, particularly the solo that closes the track. During a safe haven, the song's anti-club sentiment is a moot point, but Kehlani's passion might lead you to believe that nothing is more relevant than the words she sings. A triumph —Rich Juzwiak