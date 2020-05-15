Charter sues Maine to avoid refunds when customers cancel in mid-month

%MINIFYHTML8fa8824ddd3f5b8984d2897465cfb48415%

Charter is suing Maine to block a new state law requiring prorated rebates when cable customers cancel service in the middle of the month, claiming that the requirement is a form of rate regulation and is preceded by federal law. The preference question will be at the heart of the case, but Charter also told the court that its no-refund policy prevents its prices from increasing further than they generally do.

"Charter's decision not to provide a partial one-month refund to cancel subscribers reflects the fact that the Charter service is sold monthly," the company, which operates the Spectrum TV service, said in its complaint against the state government. . "It also reduces administrative costs and consequently reduces the upward pressure on rates for Charter's continued subscribers."

Charter also said its policy minimizes price increases "for continued subscribers by reducing the costs associated with implementing proportional discounts for mid-month cancellations." Charter said subscribers who cancel in the middle of a monthly billing period can continue to receive the service until the end of the month.

Charter made a similar argument in a preliminary injunction motion, saying its no-refund policy "reduces your transaction and back-office costs and therefore alleviates upward pressure on fees for current and future subscribers. "

Charter also stated that its no-refund policy "leads to simple bills that are easier for subscribers to understand." The company complained that state law requires that it "modify its billing system … to create an exception for cable television service in Maine, just one of the services it provides there,quot; and to "retrain the staff at your regional client. " service centers to handle queries related to Maine cable. "

Charter also claims that having to change its billing and training systems "would be particularly onerous now,quot; due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and "would divert attention and resources to ensure continuity of service during the current crisis." Separately, Charter's labor practices and employee management during the pandemic are being reviewed by the New York attorney general's office. Charter initially refused to allow call center employees to work at their homes during the pandemic. It later partially gave way, but hundreds of employees became ill.

Charter calls the law "quintessential rate regulation,quot;

If Charter's non-refund policy lowers prices or benefits customers with bills that are "easier to understand,quot; it may not have a major impact on the case. Charter argues that the Maine law, which takes effect on June 16, is preceded by a United States law that governs the regulation of cable television services.

The United States Cable Act "expressly prohibits states and localities from regulating the rates of a cable operator where the Federal Communications Commission has determined that the operator faces effective competition from other video providers," Charter said.

"The FCC has specifically found that Charter faces effective competition in Maine," Charter's lawsuit continued. "Subsequently, the FCC established the presumption that all cable operators in the country are subject to effective competition, a presumption that has not been contested by the State or any of the Maine cities that serve as & # 39; authorities franchise & # 39; cable under federal law. "

The FCC made that decision in June 2015, and was upheld by an appeals court ruling in July 2017. The FCC ruled that cable TV providers face effective competition across the country, primarily due to the wide Availability of DirecTV and Dish satellite television service. The lack of competition for high-speed broadband did not influence that decision because it related only to television services.

While that FCC ruling prohibits local rate regulation, Maine officials could argue that state law requiring prorated refunds for customers who cancel is not a form of rate regulation. We are contacting the Maine attorney general's office today about Charter's lawsuit and will update this article if we receive a response.

Charter argued that Maine law "is the quintessential rate regulation,quot; because it requires Charter to "charge subscribers for day By requiring a credit for each day of the month, the subscriber does not want to pay for the service. "Referring to a case involving Altice and New Jersey, Charter said:" A federal court recently ordered the application of a similar proration requirement. for reasons of preference. "

In that case, US District Judge Brian Martinotti in the District of New Jersey granted Altice's request for a preliminary injunction, explaining that "Altice has a reasonable probability of success in eventual litigation,quot; because "a requirement that service providers prorate bills is a type of rate regulation. "

Letter: Our competitors do it too

Charter also argued that Maine law is unfair because it targets cable television providers without affecting satellite television companies or video streaming services.

"Charter's practice of full-month billing, even for terminating subscribers, also aligns its rate policies with those of its competitors, which include satellite providers like DirecTV and Dish, and multi-channel video providers delivered over the Internet like Sling TV, AT,amp;T TV Now, Hulu + Live TV, Amazon Prime and Netflix, neither of which, according to their terms of service, prorates their services, "Charter wrote in its lawsuit. "None of these other providers is subject to Maine's new proration requirement." That discrepancy exists because Maine law is directed at companies with cable franchise agreements.

Charter used to give pro-rated refunds to customers when they canceled, but it removed that consumer-friendly policy in the fall of 2019. The owner of DirecTV AT,amp;T did the same in January of 2019. Non-refund policies are particularly onerous for customers who move from one house to another early in a billing period

Maine also faces a lawsuit by Comcast and other companies seeking to repeal a law requiring them to offer access to the letter to television channels. The United States District Court in December issued a court order preventing the law from going into effect while the lawsuit continues. Maine appealed the order by issuing a preliminary injunction.

Disclosure: Advance / Newhouse Partnership, which owns 13 percent of Charter, is part of Advance Publications. Advance Publications owns Condé Nast, owner of Up News Info Technica.