Charlize Theron shares rare photo with daughter Jackson

Doing Mad Max: Fury Road has many memories for Charlize Theron with her first child
On Thursday, the Oscar winner went to social media to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the award-winning action movie she starred in 2015. "5 years ago, Mad Max: Fury Road was released. As you know, it was an intense and exhausting shoot, but my God, it was worth it, "she captioned a photo of herself in the character." He went back to the vault to find some of my favorite behind-the-scenes #tbt moments. "
Among the photos was a photo of Theron holding his first child, his daughter. Jackson. In March 2012, it was confirmed that he had adopted the young man, just a few months before filming for the movie began.
"I became a mother just before I started shooting," she recalled in the caption. "At least my son will always have the fun fact of & # 39; I spent most of the first year of my life on a war platform & # 39;".
While the star covered her daughter's face with a heart, it was a rare sighting of her, as Theron has generally kept her children out of the spotlight of her Hollywood career and keeps social media posts about them at minimum. In addition to Jackson, Theron is also a mother and daughter. August, whom he adopted in 2015.
In 2019, the Bomb Star spoke about Jackson publicly while sharing his gender identity after he was assigned a man at birth.
"Yeah I thought she was a kid too," said Theron The Daily Mail at the time. "Until he looked at me when I was three years old and said, 'I'm not a boy!'
"There you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, like any father, I want to protect and want to see prosper," he said.
Later, Theron explained why he decided to speak about it publicly, and told PrideSource: "My daughter's story is really her story, and one day, if she wishes, she will tell her story. I feel like her mother, to me, It was important to let the world know that you would appreciate using the correct pronouns for her. "
The star continued, "I think it became more difficult for us as it grew that people still wrote about it in the wrong pronouns, and also me He kept talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt his feelings. I don't want to be that mother, and that was really the reason why I said what I said a while ago. "
