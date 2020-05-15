Charlize Theron shares rare photo with daughter Jackson

Doing Mad Max: Fury Road has many memories for Charlize Theron with her first child

%MINIFYHTMLd0bd1a9a23981756603f0aa7e8eade9b17%

On Thursday, the Oscar winner went to social media to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the award-winning action movie she starred in 2015. "5 years ago, Mad Max: Fury Road was released. As you know, it was an intense and exhausting shoot, but my God, it was worth it, "she captioned a photo of herself in the character." He went back to the vault to find some of my favorite behind-the-scenes #tbt moments. "

Among the photos was a photo of Theron holding his first child, his daughter. Jackson. In March 2012, it was confirmed that he had adopted the young man, just a few months before filming for the movie began.

"I became a mother just before I started shooting," she recalled in the caption. "At least my son will always have the fun fact of & # 39; I spent most of the first year of my life on a war platform & # 39;".