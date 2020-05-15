Channing Frye's Michael Jordan lights up on Twitter and ends with a vote for LeBron James

Channing Frye is candid about how he gets to his take on Michael Jordan, regardless of whether you think they are wrong or not.

%MINIFYHTML01aab742fc750902418983ee256fdbfb17%

"I'm not going to lie. I wasn't a fan of Jordan. I'm from Phoenix, right? So I'm a Barkley guy, I'm a Kevin Johnson guy, I'm a Thunder Dan guy," said Frye. , who also attended Arizona, said on the "Talkin & # 39; Blazers,quot; podcast for NBC Sports Northwest with host Dan Sheldon. "As much as everyone is shocked, I never had Jordan (as) my best player of all time anyway."

(Spoiler: Frye has LeBron James very high on his list.)

Frye's main reasoning? "I think the game was 1,000 percent different from what it is today."

& # 39; LAST DANCE & # 39;: Ranking of Jordan's championship teammates

Then came the date that lit up the Internet on a Friday night.

"So Jordan is amazing, and this is not an argument to say he is minor, it's just my opinion. Jordan's job on that (Bulls) team was to score, right? He had one of the first teams with two (de) what we call & # 39; tweeners & # 39 ;: Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen, right? We can shoot Toni Kukoc, we can shoot Ron (Harper), who doesn't get enough credit. "He really only had a job and that was just scoring and he did it at an amazing rate. But I don't think his way of winning translated into what he is now. The boys didn't want to play with him, did they?

That's what prompted the basketball world to politely tell Frye that he was full of it.

%MINIFYHTML01aab742fc750902418983ee256fdbfb18%

He won DPOY and led the league in Channing steals, but yeah, man. – Rashad Phillips (@ RP3natural) May 15, 2020

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for his career. But we are straying.

Frye continued with her take "Jordan couldn't hang out with us." This is where your #TeamLeBron flag started to fly. He started by saying that today's teams, which are bigger and more athletic, could "combat,quot; Jordan's style of play, which included a stellar mid-range game.

"If LeBron came back then, he had two guys who would protect him. Who's 6-9? Rodman and Snottie Drippen, right? (Yes, Frye actually said,quot; Snottie Drippen "). He had two guys who would protect him. Who? Could someone else keep up with him?

And that helps explain why the former NBA man rides for his former Cavaliers teammate.

"I like to discuss it both ways, but I like to argue that LeBron is the best of all time," he said.