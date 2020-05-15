Cerebral palsy man shares daily pranks on social media to face quarantine and bring laughter to everyone – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML4b518ac4a2fa4451d95698bc6077584815%

– Fear, anxiety, pain and chaos have swept the nation as the COVID-19 pandemic claims thousands of lives. As gloomy as these times are, experts argue that humor can be a powerful coping mechanism in a crisis, provided it is within the bounds of good taste. Medium motivational speaker and contributor Beau Cowan, who is grounded in humor when writing and talking about the ups and downs of living with cerebral palsy and being in a wheelchair.

Now Cowan is trying to spread a little laugh during the coronavirus quarantine to everyone from his home in Chesapeake, Virginia.

"I am disabled and I am in a wheelchair and I am trying to tell people to continue and be thankful for what they have," Cowan said in an interview with Katie Johnston of Up News Info Local. "I don't want people to take their skills for granted."

Cowan has taken to social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) to share their daily jokes on video and take home their motto, "Take over the day."

"How to catch a unique bird?" asked on day 3. "Unique to them."

"What did the plate say to the refrigerator?" Cowan asked on the 18th. "Stay cool, dinner is on me."

%MINIFYHTML4b518ac4a2fa4451d95698bc6077584816%

Day 18 of #social distancing joke of the day !!! I hope you enjoy as much as I enjoy making them. #dominatetheday pic.twitter.com/5c51CLFLpa – Beau Cowan #dominatetheday (@ bcow82) April 7, 2020

And on the 35th, he offered: "If a child refuses to sleep at nap time, is he accused of resisting arrest?"

Cowan's daily "dad,quot; jokes (as he calls them) always include words of encouragement for everyone locked in a pandemic.

"I always say that your worst nightmare is someone else's dream," Cowan said in an interview with Up News Info Local. "That's what it all comes down to. Your struggles may be someone else's fantasy. If your problem is you don't know what to wear that day or if your hair looks terrible that day, that's a pretty good day."

Cowan, who is writing a book, says he is looking to move to the next level to spread his message and plans to joke around until he is out of quarantine.

On Tuesday, he appeared on "Tea With GaryVee,quot; to get some ideas from host (and one of Cowan's heroes) Gary Vaynerchuk, president of VaynerX, a communications company that specializes in digital marketing and social media. Cowan hopes his pranks can inspire people across the country.

"Do your best to overcome everything and obstacles in your life," Cowan said. "Don't let it stop you from doing what you want to do."