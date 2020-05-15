Census workers return to the field next week in Colorado – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML96bbefb1f7d112aaf6de3a757580992d15%

Colorado Census Bureau workers will return to mostly rural neighborhoods across the state next week after waiting two months for the new coronavirus outbreak.

"For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staff will observe social distancing protocols and use personal protective equipment," said Laurie Cipriano, the office's media specialist.

Field workers were supposed to deliver census packages in March to households that did not have direct mail delivery, before the official count day of April 1. That did not happen. The office is urging people who have not yet received a census form, who live in a rural area and who lack a "city-style,quot; address, to wait until the package is delivered.

Cipriano said the field workers will not ring the bells or ring. They will leave packets with information on how to complete the online census form, as well as a paper form for those who prefer to mail in their responses.

Once packets arrive, recipients must respond as quickly as possible. Any response must reflect the situation as of April 1, the effective date of the count. For example, a baby born on or after April 2 should not be included in a family count.

Overall, the Colorado census response rate was 62.1% as of May 15, ranking 17th among US states. USA

Statewide, response rates vary widely, which will have implications for how federal funds are allocated and political representation.

As of May 15, three counties in the state had response rates of over 70%, including Douglasges at 74.8%, Jefferson at 74%, and Broomfield at 70.5%. Four counties had response rates of less than 10%. They include Grand with 8.8%, Jackson with 8% and Hinsdale with 7.1%.

But there is still time. The July 31 deadline to complete the census was extended until October 31.