Cathedral High School band gets creative for spring concert – Up News Info

Teachers get creative during distance learning. A band director at St. Cloud found a way for the students to still play together.

The seventh and eighth grade band at Cathedral High School canceled two concerts due to COVID-19. But that didn't stop them from putting on a show.

Making it happen took some cunning from Cathedral High School band director Donnell Lastine-Chopp.

"There have been a lot of these virtual performances by professional bands and choirs online and they have been amazing to me and I thought, 'I want to do something like that with my kids so we have something to remember this year by' 39 ;, said Lastine-Chopp.

He then asked each seventh and eighth grader in the band to record their part in "Summer Nights,quot; from "Grease,quot;, a song they had rehearsed for a performance that was suspended.

"It is a new time and everyone should be creative about how to do certain things," said Dominic Kremer, seventh grade.

It took some practice to get it right.

"I listened to it a few times first to slow down and then I played a couple of times and then I recorded," said Elizabeth Krueger of seventh grade.

Each one sent a video. Then it was Donnell's turn to rebuild the performance.

"So I spliced ​​into every little clue and tried to put them all together and sometimes you have to knock down some kids and other kids," Lastine-Chopp said.

The students say they miss being together as a band. This was a way to unite while staying separate.

"Once I saw the final project, I thought, man, this is a very good idea, I want to do this more," said Kremer.

They learned a valuable lesson along the way and hope that anyone who sees it will also do so.

"I hope you see that it is not impossible to make things work no matter what is happening," said Krueger.

The band director is putting together a similar video for his 9th grade band and the 10th-12th grade band. They will soon be posted on the Cathedral High School Facebook page.