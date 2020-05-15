Carnival Cruises announces layoffs, licenses in Florida, California, Washington – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2ef684af1466bc30326c866f60bc990117%

– Carnival Cruises announced on Friday a combination of layoffs, licenses, shortened workweeks and pay cuts across the company due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of its affected employees in the US USA They are found in Florida, California and Washington state, according to Carnival, whose subsidiary Princess Cruises is based in Santa Clarita.

Carnival says it is cutting 820 jobs and suspending 537 employees for up to six months in Florida from a workforce of about 3,000 employees. Carnival did not say how many would be fired in California, Washington or other places in the world.

As the coronavirus outbreak spread, prompting orders to stay home across the country in March, Carnival and Princess Cruises said they would suspend operations until May. Carnival said last week that it would further delay its operations until August 31.

Princess Cruises said it would also extend the hiatus from its operations and cancel select cruises until November. The cruise line said its decision was due in part to the limitation of flights and ports that remain closed.