Carlos Santana's brother dies suddenly at 68

We have seen many deaths across the entertainment industry since the coronavirus pandemic began. Some of them have been attributed to the virus, and others have not. Page Six reported today that Carlos Santana, the legendary guitarist, lost his brother at the age of 68.

Although, it is not entirely clear how he died at this time. In a Facebook post on Friday, Carlos explained that they lost their relative. Carlos, however, was generous in his praise and appreciation for his 68-year-old brother.

Santana wrote in his Facebook post: "He made the transition to the realm of light that does not cast shadows." You can check the original publication of the performer below:

We arrived in time to celebrate the spirit of the magnificent of our beloved brother George. He made the transition to the kingdom of light … Posted by Carlos Santana on Friday May 15, 2020

According to page six, Jorge was the youngest brother in the Santana family. He picked up the guitar for the first time shortly after Carlos started playing. Carlos's career in the music industry began in San Francisco in the late 1960s, however Jorge's band, Malo, had its first hit with "Suavecito,quot; in the early 1970s.

Jorge, for many years, played outside Carlos' group, but then joined him in 1993 for an album recorded in Mexico. Only a year later, they recorded an album not only with Carlos but also with his nephew, Carlos Hernández.

As noted above, Santana's brother is not the only artist we have lost in the past year. It was reported earlier this month that the world lost one of the most iconic artists of all time, Little Richard, who has been described as one of the most fundamental artists in the birth of rock and roll music.

Artists and stars from across the entertainment industry commemorated Little Richard after his death, including Ava DuVernay, who told a special story of how she and Little Richard met early in their careers.

According to Ava, Little Richard used to go to his restaurant weekly before arriving in Hollywood. He would always give her a tip of $ 100 and the manager claims that she appreciated him very much then and still does today.



