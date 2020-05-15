Carlos Santana crying the death of the younger brother

Facebook

The leader of the rock band Santana is mourning the death of his beloved brother and fellow musician Jorge Santana, who has just passed away at the age of 68.

Cool guitar Carlos Santana He is in mourning after the death of his younger brother.

Musician Jorge Santana, 68, died of natural causes on Thursday May 14, 2020, his representative, John Regna, confirms TMZ.

Jorge followed in his older brother's footsteps and picked up the guitar as a teenager, forming a high school band called The Malibus in the 1960s.

Then they changed the name of the group Bad and they won a record deal with Warner Bros. officials that led to the release in 1972 of their self-titled debut album and spawned their huge success, "Suavecito."

Jorge also played with The Fania All-Stars before eventually going alone.

He later joined his superstar brother on tour in the 1990s and recruited his relative, Carlos Hernandez, for the 1994 album, "Santana Brothers".

To pay tribute to Jorge on social media, Carlos writes: "We take the time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our dear brother Jorge. He made the transition to the kingdom of light that does not cast shadows, the eyes of my heart see it clearly in our midst the glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father José … They caress his face and kiss his hands and bathe him with Light and Love … "

"We love to appreciate and honor your soul MEMO (sic)."