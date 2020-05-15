Cardi B congratulates seniors graduating in the midst of quarantine with an inspiring message

The ringmaster had some inspiring words for all the students who graduated in the midst of this COVID-19 quarantine! This is what she had to say!

Cardi B is aware that the 2020 Class is going through something that has not happened to any other generation in a long time.

But even though they are graduating in a way they did not expect, Cardi encouraged them to enjoy this "special moment,quot;.

As part of Facebook's # Graduation2020 celebration, Cardi said to new graduates: ‘I just want to congratulate my entire high school and all my college graduates. Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations! And don't let there be no Coronavirus, nothing, take this special moment from you. I also want to tell you that it is more than a diploma, it is more than graduation, it is knowledge, it is knowing that they did it. Now you are about to start your life, you are about to earn money, you are about to show your skills in what you worked on. "

How sweet and inspiring was that? Cardi B can be a great role model, as she has shown in the past.

It is no secret that students have had a very strange experience attending online classes from home and doing their best to graduate.

However, those who managed to graduate despite all that is going on should definitely be very proud of themselves and willing to celebrate a bit, even if they are still locked up.

The rapper was not the only celebrity to congratulate older people and send them positive vibes to cheer them on in their new ways.

Others who joined the # Graduation2020 Facebook celebration were Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, and Selena Gomez!

The singer shared her words of wisdom as did Cardi, telling graduates in part that: "I want to say it's okay not to know what you want to do with the rest of your life." It's a journey to find your direction or your passions. "



