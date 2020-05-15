Cara Delevingne speaks after ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson is seen kissing G-Eazy

Cara Delevingne spoke up to defend her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson after cameras discovered pretty Little Liars alum kissing G-Eazy. Delevingne snapped her Instagram story after pictures of Benson and G-Eazy appeared online grabbing takeout food together and sharing a kiss during their outing.

"Now it is more important than ever to spread love, not hate," wrote Delevingne, 27. "For everyone who hates @ashleybenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only she and I do, and that's exactly how it should be."

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were seen together, just days after Ashley and Cara Delevingne parted ways. pic.twitter.com/lZKptu7nlD – Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 13, 2020

Benson republished the message on her own Instagram story, and also tagged Delevingne and added a heart emoji.

According to People In the magazine, Delevigne and Benson quit smoking last month after dating for almost two years, and now Benson has gone on an "adventure,quot; with him. Unlimited rapper The two collaborated on a cover of Radiohead & # 39; s Crawl, and G-Eazy posted it on YouTube last month.

The duo were seen together on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Benson was in the driver's seat when they drove to The Apple Pan to pick up food. It was during that trip that the cameras saw Benson bending down to kiss G-Eazy and the images and videos of the moment quickly spread on social media.

Insider information claims that Benson is just getting through his breakup, and whatever is happening with G-Eazy "feels like an adventure for now." The 30-year-old actress seemed to confirm that she and the rapper aren't serious at all when she liked a fan post claiming the two were friends and not romantically involved.

Cara Delevingne asks fans to stop "hating,quot; her former Ashley Benson after seeing her kissing G-Eazy https://t.co/ihddIZSXx9 pic.twitter.com/HQS3Gy3BGj – Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) May 15, 2020

"You can't say they're just going out for a 'like' and a few comments. Ashley can't have friends now? STOP ASHLEY CHEATED! Or even FACE! They just need friends now more than ever!" Wrote the fan. in the post that Benson "liked,quot;.

Neither Ashley Benson nor Cara Delevingne have publicly commented on their separation, outside of the model's recent Instagram post telling fans to withdraw from her ex-girlfriend. The source claims that the couple had their share of ups and downs during their relationship, and ultimately "just kept going."



