Cara Delevingne scolds Ashley Benson Haters after her ex was seen with G-Eazy

Before the actress of & # 39; Carnival Row & # 39; to his defense, the former actress of & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; adds fuel to the rumors of his adventure with the rapper & # 39; No Limit & # 39; with an alleged brief kiss in a car.

Cara Delevigne could have broken with Ashley BensonBut she still has her ex girlfriend's back. Soon after, Ashley made headlines in the media about her dating with G-Eazy who added more fuel to her romance rumors, Cara turned to social media to scold those who hated the former "pretty Little Liars"Actress.

Making use of her Instagram story on Thursday night, May 14, Vignette Stonemoss of "Carnival row"He reminded fans:" It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. "He continued to urge those who hate to fire their ex." For everyone who hates @ashleybenson, please stop, "she noted. Truthfully, only she and I do it and that's exactly how it should be."

Cara Delevingne begged fans to stop hating Ashley Benson

Cara's plea came hours after several media outlets reported that Ashley had been seen with her lips closed with rumored new boyfriend G-Eazy. It was alleged that the sighting took place on Wednesday, May 13, when the "Spring breakers"The actress and 30-year-old rapper went out to pick up food from The Apple Pan in Los Angeles.

During the particular tour, Ashley was said to be in a good mood. At some point, they saw her leaning over to the passenger seat where G-Eazy was sitting, giving her a brief kiss. However, a source insisted to PEOPLE that her relationship with the rapper "feels like an adventure for now." The source added: "She is getting through a breakup."

While she hasn't publicly addressed her breakup with Cara and her new rumored romance, Ashley seems to subtly express annoyance at speculative reports. The same day she was seen with G-Eazy, she liked a post on social media that said, "Ashley can't have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN FACE! They just need friends now more than ever. . "

Cara and Ashley have been dating for two years before they separated in early April. The words on the street were: they have been practicing social distancing separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. On their separation, a source told PEOPLE: "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but now it's over. Their relationship just ran its course."

The couple has been plagued by divided rumors for months after a heartfelt "I and Ashley broke up" message appeared on Cara's Twitter page in December 2019. The tweet was quickly removed and Ashley ignored speculation. of rupture. simply answering "no" to an Instagram user who asked him about it.