Cara Delevingne defends Ashley Benson amid G-Eazy romance rumors

Cara Delevigne Hate is over.

%MINIFYHTML382e9d3265de623f1f40c96c8c6b6b4917%

The 27-year-old model and actress took to Instagram Story overnight to defend her ex, Ashley Benson, from critics on social networks. the pretty Little Liars Star has been making headlines this week over rumors that he moved from Delevingne with the rapper. G-Eazy.

On Thursday, photographers saw Benson and G-Eazy displaying PDAs while they were together in Los Angeles, fueling the romance rumors. The photos appeared just hours after Benson liked a fan post about her recent split with Delevingne, as well as rumors about her and G-Eazy.

"You can not say that they are leaving only for a like and some comments," read the Instagram post, which refers to the rumors. "Ashley can't have friends now? STOP ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN FACE! They just need friends now more than ever."

In response to all the speculation in the relationship, Benson has been getting some hate on social media, and Delevingne wants it to end.