Cara Delevingne defended Ashley Benson after she was rumored to be dating G-Eazy

"Everyone who hates Ashley Benson, please stop!"
That's right, the adorable acts of PDA …
… sweet couple moments …
… and the fun outings together are on hiatus for now, I say "hiatus,quot; because I am still leaving room for hope that they will reconcile.
But soon after their breakup was announced earlier this month, rumors began to spread that Ashley had already passed rapper G-Eazy.
Ashley and G-Eazy were spotted kissing Thursday while in Los Angeles.
The two were picking up takeaways from the Apple Pan and then returned to their place to eat.
Once the news about Ashley and G-Eazy hit the internet …
… people had a lot to say.
But when Cara noticed that fans were disrespecting Ashley to show her support, Cara closed that very quickly. She took her Instagram story to share this message:
Cara urged everyone to comment on their love lives to stop "hating,quot; Ashley. They are the only ones who know the ins and outs of their relationship, and that is how they prefer it.
Ashley saw her message and republished it with a red heart emoji.
It's sweet to see that they still support each other after the breakup. They may no longer be together, but we can still keep their friendship.
