Canceled July Open Streets Events in Minneapolis, Subsequent Events Pending – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Open Street events are a staple of the hot weather season in Minneapolis, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first two events scheduled for this summer have been canceled.

Our Streets, the group behind Open Streets, announced on Friday that the events on Franklin Avenue and East Lake Street will not happen this year due to the risks posed by the new coronavirus. Both events were scheduled to take place in July.

Open Streets events scheduled for August and September are still scheduled. These include events at Central Avenue (August 2), West Broadway Avenue (September 12), and Nicollet Avenue (September 20). Events for Lyndale and Minnehaha avenues have yet to be scheduled.

Organizers say these scheduled events could also be canceled, adding that a decision will be made eight weeks before each event.

For almost a decade, Open Streets has been part of life in Minneapolis. The events closed a major highway to car traffic for several blocks, allowing pedestrians and cyclists more room to mix and roll.