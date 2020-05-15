Cameron Diaz's Instagram glitch is hilariously relatable

Do you struggle with social media? You're not alone.

Cameron Diaz He had his own relatable moment during an Instagram live chat on Thursday.

It all started when the 47-year-old actress tried to post a comment.

"I'm posting it, but I know I'm supposed to say 'pin'," he said after consulting his instructions. "So that's another failure on my part."

While the Charlie's Angels Celebrity acknowledged that "I was supposed to put this here in a different way,quot;, she didn't let her technology issues get over her. He returned to the video and conducted an interview with Carly Stein, founder and CEO of Beekeeper & # 39; s Naturals, Inc.

In fact, Díaz has hosted many live Instagram chats. From talking about health and beauty to sharing business tips, A-lister has covered many topics. She has also given fans some glimpses of her life as a new mother. For example, she recently explained how to have a different sleep schedule than her husband's. Benji Madden has been helpful when it comes to feeding your daughter Raddix.