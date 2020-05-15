Cameron Diaz's Instagram glitch is hilariously relatable

Do you struggle with social media? You're not alone.
Cameron Diaz He had his own relatable moment during an Instagram live chat on Thursday.
It all started when the 47-year-old actress tried to post a comment.
"I'm posting it, but I know I'm supposed to say 'pin'," he said after consulting his instructions. "So that's another failure on my part."
While the Charlie's Angels Celebrity acknowledged that "I was supposed to put this here in a different way,quot;, she didn't let her technology issues get over her. He returned to the video and conducted an interview with Carly Stein, founder and CEO of Beekeeper & # 39; s Naturals, Inc.
In fact, Díaz has hosted many live Instagram chats. From talking about health and beauty to sharing business tips, A-lister has covered many topics. She has also given fans some glimpses of her life as a new mother. For example, she recently explained how to have a different sleep schedule than her husband's. Benji Madden has been helpful when it comes to feeding your daughter Raddix.
"I go to bed early and wake up early. He wants to go to bed and wake up later," she explained. "That works very well for us as parents because, you know, I can go to bed a few hours earlier, and he makes those meals later and I can go to bed. And then I can get up early and then be with her early in the morning. Tomorrow and he can sleep. Those things are so valuable. We don't even think about it. There's a reason opposites attract. It's because we need each other. "
He also shed some light on his nightly routine in a separate video from Instagram Live.
"After we bathe our baby and put her to bed, Benji puts her to bed. He is very good. He is an amazing father," Díaz said. "I am very lucky that he is the father of my baby. He is incredible. I go downstairs and I go to the kitchen and pour myself a good glass of red wine. I start cooking, I put on my program, whatever it is."
the Bad teacher star and the Good charlotte Rocker announced his little one's arrival in January, noting that "it instantly captured our hearts and completed our family." They also expressed their "strong instinct,quot; to protect their daughter's privacy and made it clear that "they would not post photos or share more details, other than the fact that she is very, very cute!"
"Some would even say RAD :)," they added.
So how is Diaz enjoying his first months as a parent? During a conversation with her followers, she described motherhood as the "best part,quot; of her life.
"I am very grateful and happy, and it is the best there has been," she said. "And I'm very lucky to do it with Benj, and we're having the best time. I'm excited. I can't believe it."
