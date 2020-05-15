Cameran Eubanks abandons the & # 39; charm of the south & # 39; amid reports Kathryn Dennis revealed the alleged affair of the husband

Cameran Eubanks, one of the original members of Southern Charm, allegedly left the Bravo show after reports emerged that her co-star and friend Kathryn Dennis exposed her husband's alleged romance during filming.

According to AllAboutTheTea, Cameran found out that the producers were planning to bring up the matter, but Kathryn's betrayal seemed to be the last straw.

"Cameran was devastated when she found out that the show was planning to do this. She knows the other woman but was handling her privately off camera," a source told the publication. "And the fact that Kathryn Dennis of all people hurt her was a double whammy."

Kathryn is at the center of the controversy, after racist texts sent to a black radio announcer leaked online. Kathryn sent the woman a monkey emoji, taunting her after the radio host and activist expressed her displeasure at a Trump rally taking place in the city.