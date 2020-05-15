California approaches 75,000 cases of coronavirus, half of them in Los Angeles County – Up News Info

Angelenos are heading to the county's beaches this weekend for the first time since March 27. That, when California reaches a grim milestone.

On Friday morning, the state reported that there have been 74,936 cases of COVID-19 here since the outbreak began. Given that the daily count of new cases on Thursday was 1,772, by the time Los Angeles residents dip their toes in the sand, there should be more than 75,000 reported cases in the Golden State.

More troubling may be the fact that more than half of those total cases were reported in L.A. County. Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer reported 952 new cases on Friday, for a total of 36,259 cases. It also reported 1,755 total deaths in the county. That's the majority of the 3,108 deaths reported statewide.

In contrast to the beautiful beach weather and gloomy numbers, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti launched his "All In for LA" campaign "to encourage and inspire Angelenos to remain unified, vigilant, and resilient in response to COVID- 19 ".

The centerpiece of that effort is a new public service announcement featuring the stories of restaurant workers, a fired waiter, a new father, a working mother, a new partner, a medical professional, and words of encouragement from none other than Danny. Trejo. .

Check out the PSA below.

The "All in for LA" ad will air on local newscasts and appear on social media platforms and digital billboards in Los Angeles. It was directed by John X. Carey and created through a pro bono collaboration with creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles. The campaign itself was made possible by donations totaling nearly $ 1 million.

Finally on Friday, the much-touted USNS Mercy left the port for San Diego. During its stay in Los Angeles, the ship treated 77 patients and 7 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.