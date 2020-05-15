Bundesliga Players To Know: Nine Americans, One Canadian To Watch During Restart

The Bundesliga returns this weekend. After almost two months without matches worldwide, many soccer fans, some for the first time, will tune in to see the best teams in Germany.

In recent years, the Bundesliga has provided a place for young American players to showcase their talents. Look no further than Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, who announced himself to the world with his stellar game at Borussia Dortmund. It has become the model for the incoming generation looking to fill spots at the USMNT, with several young players moving from the United States to teams like Bayern, Leipzig, and Schalke.

The Bundesliga has not only been a place for young Americans to start, but also a place where older players can start again and rekindle their careers.

Here's a look at nine Americans, as well as a Canadian who played in MLS, which you should watch out for during the Bundesliga return.

Weston McKennie (Schalke)

At just 21 years old, McKennie has already become a regular in midfield for a Schalke team that currently ranks sixth and is fighting for the Europa Leage qualification. McKennie is a true box-to-box midfielder with the ability to back down in defense and move forward to join the attack. Expect him to play a crucial role in Saturday's Revierderby at Borussia Dortmund, as well as the rest of the season for Royal Blues.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

He may be the only Canadian on this list, but he is probably the best player in the group. The 19-year-old left the Vancouver Whitecaps to join Bayern in the summer of 2018, and since making his debut he has thrived as a left-back, presenting top-tier performances against some of the league's best wingers. His incredible pace makes him a dynamic threat in the future, while allowing him to bounce back and tackle tackles to save goals. It's a great reason why Bayern is at the top of the league table, and with some big games coming up in the coming weeks they'll need it to continue that great streak.

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Son of former American international Claudio, Reyna has made big waves in his debut for the senior team in Dortmund at just 17 years old. He has only made eight Bundesliga appearances this season, all of which came off the bench, but don't be surprised if he wins a few starts soon, especially with Marco Reus, Axel Witsel and Emre Can, all ruled out of this weekend's clash with Schalke due to injury Reyna played in all seven games of the second half before the season was suspended, so it is highly possible that she will make her Revierderby debut on Saturday. And he could have an important role to play in Dortmund's title chase with Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich in a couple of weeks.

If you manage to get past your first main goal, expect the hype around you to get even bigger.

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig)

It has been a difficult season for Adams, 21. After joining Leipzig in January 2019, he connected directly to the initial midfield and made an instant impact. But this year he has only been able to play in five games due to a recurring groin injury. Four of those five arrived in the second half of the season, before a calf injury delayed him. He was available from the bench in Leipzig's last game, a draw against Wolfsburg, but did not appear. With free time due to the suspended season, it looks like he'll be ready for this weekend's game against Freiburg, so look him up to start.

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

While the first four players on this list are trying to help their teams win a title or earn a place in European competition, Sargent is trying to help Werder Bremen avoid relegation.

It wasn't entirely bad for the 20-year-old. He played in 18 of Bremen's 24 matches and participated in all seven matches in 2020, scoring three goals and adding two assists. In Bremen's last game before the season was suspended, he scored a crucial goal in a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin. If the team is to avoid relegation, they will need Sargent to continue searching the back of the net, either as a starter or from the bank.

Ulises Llanez (Wolfsburg)

Llanez has yet to make his senior team debut for Wolfsburg, but don't be surprised if that comes soon. The 19-year-old winger was recently promoted to the first team after scoring 11 goals and dealing six assists with Wolfsburg's U19 team. Their debut may be delayed as the team continues to push for the Europa League qualification, but it could provide the spark they need.

John Brooks (Wolfsburg)

You may remember Brooks best for his 2014 World Cup winning header against Ghana, but Brooks has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga as one of the league's most trusted defenders. He missed a brief stint in the first half of the season due to a hamstring injury, but he recovered well and has been Wolfsburg's best defender throughout the season. The team has won 47.6 percent of its games with Brooks, averaging 1.66 points and 1.23 goals conceded per game, compared to winning just 33 percent of games without him, averaging 1.4 points and 1.53 goals conceded. Brooks, 27, will try to hold down Wolfsburg's baseline, and maybe even score a header or two as they fight for a place in the Europa League.

Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Things were not looking good for Chandler entering the season. He missed most of the 2018-2019 campaign with a serious knee injury, and at 30 he looked like the best days of fullback might be behind him. He started this season on the bench, but after the team hit an irregular shape, head coach Adi Hütter was forced to turn things around, going from three to four, allowing Chandler more room on the right flank. After the calendar year, he started in six of seven games for Frankfurt, picking up four goals and one assist down that stretch to put the team within yelling distance of a top-six result.

Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

This may have to come with an asterisk. Steffen had an excellent first half of the season. The 25-year-old goalkeeper was one of the few bright spots for a Dusseldorf team that is in the middle of a relegation battle; In the first 17 games of the season, he recorded 67 saves, good for second place in the Bundesliga. But she missed the entire second half of the season with a knee injury, and a couple of weeks ago she was injured again in training. He will not play in Saturday's game against Paderborn, and his return is expected to be 2-4 weeks. But if he can get back into shape, he could play a key role on the road in helping Dusseldorf avoid relegation.

Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Once again, things have not gone too well for Dusseldorf this season, but Morales' play in the defensive midfield has been a pleasant surprise. His aggressive style has earned the 29-year-old a regular place in the lineup and even garnered enough attention to earn a call to the national team for the first time in three years. If Dusseldorf is going to avoid relegation, they'll need me to do some stellar performances in the middle of the park.