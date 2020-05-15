Bundesliga 2020 schedule: what games are there today? Times, television channels to watch soccer in the USA. USA

The Bundesliga is finally back, giving German soccer fans, English soccer fans and almost anyone looking for live sports action a reason to get excited.

%MINIFYHTML222c5eed461f366f05f656bc779ddea619%

For all but two teams, this is Matchday 26 of 34 in the Bundesliga, which means that we have already spent three quarters of the season. The big game to watch on Saturday is Revierderby's rivalry between second place Borussia Dortmund and sixth place Schalke. On Sunday, first place, Bayern Munich returns to action in Union Berlin. And on Monday Werder Bremen will try to change his season at home against Bayer Leverkusen, who is fifth.

Here's a complete guide to the Bundesliga game schedule for Matchday 26, which includes start times and television channels for watching soccer in the United States.

MORE: Watch Bundesliga matches live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

2020 Bundesliga schedule

Saturday, May 16

The Bundesliga kicks off again with a bit of a rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke at 9:30 a.m. ET at FS1. The Revierderby is always one of the most intense games of the season, and even if the two fervent fan bases won't be inside the stadium to stimulate their teams, it can still be expected to be a high-energy battle.

Another morning game to watch is the match between RB Leipzig, a team following in Dortmund and Bayern Munich's footsteps in the pursuit of the title, and SC Freiburg, a team still on the hunt with Schalke for last place in the Europa League.

Fourth place Borussia Mönchengladbach will take 12th place Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m. ET to end the day.

Hour Game Television channel 9:30 a.m. ET Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke FS1, Fox Deportes, fuboTV 9:30 a.m. ET RB Leipzig vs. SC Freiburg FS2, fuboTV 9:30 a.m. ET Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg Fox Soccer Plus 9:30 a.m. ET Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Paderborn Fox Football Game Pass 9:30 a.m. ET Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin Fox Football Game Pass 12:30 pm. ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach FS1, fuboTV

Sunday, May 17

Early risers can see Koln in the middle of the table facing Mainz, a team trying to avoid relegation, at 9:30 a.m. ET at FS1. That game will be a small prelude at 12 p.m. match between league leader Bayern Munich and newly promoted Union Berlin, who sits comfortably above the relegation zone in 11th place.

Hour Game Television channel 09:30 am. Cologne vs Mainz FS1, fuboTV 12 p.m. Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich FS1, fuboTV

Monday, May 18

If Werder Bremen is going to run a late race to avoid relegation, he will have to start at home on Monday against fifth place Bayer Leverkusen. Bremen has some promising attacking players, such as young American Josh Sargent and Kosovar winger Milot Rashica, but they will have to find a way to stop Kai Havertz and the free-scoring Leverkusen team.

Hour Game Television channel 2:30 pm. Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen FS2, fuboTV

How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA USA

For those with cable, FOX will have you covered throughout the weekend on FS1 and FS2. Those with access to FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer Match Pass can also view the games. Those without cable looking to stream the games can do so on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

%MINIFYHTML222c5eed461f366f05f656bc779ddea620%

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the table with 55 points, but is far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other five best teams: in second place Borussia Dortmund (51 points), in fifth place Leverkusen (47 points) and at home against fourth place Borussia Monchengladbach (49 points), for What the title, as well as fourth place in the Champions League, is still at stake.

Towards the center of the table is a battle for sixth place to claim last place in the Europa League. Schalke currently holds the position, but only nine points separate them from 13th place Hertha Berlin, making it a tight competition.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, although Bremen has a game in hand at 16th place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only has a score of four points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation playoff with the third-place team in the Bundesliga 2.