Bryce Harper supports Blake Snell for & # 39; telling the truth & # 39; about MLB season plans

Bryce Harper respects Blake Snell for speaking publicly about the risks of gambling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harper sided with Snell after receiving a briefing on what the Rays' lefties said Wednesday about health hazards and the idea that players might have to cut wages this season.

"He's telling the truth, brother," Harper told Phillies minor league player Bryson Stott in a video posted Thursday by NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I'm not mad at him. He's telling the truth. Someone has to say it. At least he was encouraged and said it. Good for him."

"I love Snell, man. Guy is also a beast. One of the best left-handers in the game, brother."

Harper is entering the second year of a $ 330 million, 13-year contract.

Snell said in a Twitch broadcast that "I need my money," or else he would sit down. It has expanded on those comments since then, but remains committed to not playing if MLB and the players' association agree to a revenue sharing agreement that may cost players more money.

Players agreed in March to take a prorated share of their 2020 salaries based on the number of games played this year. If MLB plays its proposed 82-game program, then players would receive approximately half of their wages.

"I want people to understand, what I am saying is real," Snell told The Athletic (subscription required). "I am worried like everyone else about the virus, and I want to make sure that I and my teammates are taken care of. We want to play under circumstances that we agree on as a group. I will play if I get 50 percent and we play 50 percent of the season. But accepting to win less than that and with more risks to our health, is not fair to the players.

"I have love for all essential workers. I have friends and family who are in health care, who work in essential jobs. Everyone needs to understand that we are looking forward to just treatment during a crazy moment with the ongoing pandemic."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday night that baseball would not force individual players to play if they have concerns.

"We hope we can convince the vast majority of our players that it is safe to return to work," he said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. "If there are players with health problems or only with their own personal doubts, we would never force them or try to force them to return to work. They can wait until they feel they are ready to come."