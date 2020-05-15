Brooks Laich and I never tried to get pregnant.

Admitting that he has yet to seriously think about starting a family, the & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; He says: 'I disconnected from what I feel I should be doing compared to what I really want to do.'
Julianne Hough She has frozen her eggs, but the star and her husband Brooks Laich have yet to try to have children.
The dancer and television personality reveals that she decided to preserve her eggs due to health problems, but she hasn't seriously considered raising a family yet.
"I think the healthier I am from the inside out, when it comes to my beliefs, my energy, what I am putting into my body, the better prepared I will be when the time comes," Julianne told Women & # 39; s Health.
"We never really tried to get pregnant. It was more a precautionary measure: Let's do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs."
And the first "Dancing with the stars"The judge insists that she is not letting outside influences dictate when she should become a mother.
"I believe in soul love, whatever it is. I don't believe in labels. It doesn't mean I won't have a baby, etc.," he adds. "It just means that I disconnected from what I feel I should be doing versus what I really want to do."
Hough and Laich have separately isolated themselves during the coronavirus outbreak, with the 31-year-old Los Angeles resident and hidden hockey player in Idaho.
