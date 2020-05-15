Britney Spears shows her perfect body on the beach in new photos

Britney Spears seems to be having a happy time lately. After sharing some posts where she let fans know that she desperately missed her boyfriend Sam Asghari (the two were separated due to the Coronavirus pandemic) since they got together and Britney's posts are noticeably happier about that. After smiling to her enemies and sharing videos of herself dancing, she has now shared several photos of herself and Sam Asghari in their beautiful pool. It is clear that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are madly in love, and many people believe that they will marry as soon as they address legal issues with their guardianship. Her fans are delighted that she has Sam in her life and they make a beautiful couple.

Britney shared the photos with her 24.2 million followers on Instagram and captioned the slide show with the following.

"What a nice day !!!! God bless you 👔👗 !!!!!

Sam and Britney had their own loungers by the pool and floated carelessly in the pool. Britney had her curves on full display and the muscular man Sam showed off his toned physique.

You can see the photos Britney posted below.

Britney has a great way of dealing with negativity and when her enemies start and leave nasty comments on her posts, Sam is always there to back her up if she needs to. There have been several times that negativity has come to Britney and she has announced that if she continues, she will leave social media. So far, she's stuck with it and her fans thank her and appreciate her.

For trolls who continue to harass Britney Spears online, there are far more fans who shower her with love, appreciation, and praise. There is no doubt that Britney loves her fans and remains on social media for them.

Britney often shares inspiring messages and is one of the few celebrities to post real photos of herself without editing them. If you use a filter, you will often share the original photo along with the filtered image.

What do you think of the last photo of Britney Spears? Does it make you happy to see Britney and Sam so calm and in love?

