BritBox to become Agatha Christie's "one-stop" home in the United States – Up News Info

BritBox says it will house the most "complete" collection of Agatha Christie adaptations in North America after signing a deal with the British author's estate.

%MINIFYHTML35e0882c3b16255f65e2fd47ff39f8d217%

The streaming service, operated by ITV and the BBC, has been added to its existing catalog of Christie's titles by acquiring more rights to movies, television series and audio plays.

Included in the new deal is Season 9-12 of David Suchet's portrayal of the legendary detective. Poirot, which means that BritBox will eventually be home to all series on the ITV show. Seasons 9-12 fall today.

BritBox will also add recently restored versions of ITV Marple and Partners in crimeas well as television movies like The mystery of the seven dials and The secret adversary.

BritBox President and CEO Soumya Sriraman said: "As the home of great British mysteries, we could not be prouder of being the true home of the most beloved portrayals of the famous Christie characters."

%MINIFYHTML35e0882c3b16255f65e2fd47ff39f8d218%

James Prichard, CEO and President of Agatha Christie Limited, added: “I am delighted to see all of these programs available in North America on BritBox. They give a real taste of the depth and quality of my great-grandmother's work, and I am sure the public will enjoy them. "