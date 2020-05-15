Brie Bella says writing about her high school boyfriend who died at age 18 in her memory was "difficult," but "therapeutic."

As fans may know, Brie Bella spoke about her boyfriend's passing in high school at the time and it's safe to say that it was truly emotional for her to remember the tragic loss. However, at the same time, writing about it in the story of her and her sister Nikki, Incomparable, also felt "therapeutic,quot;!

This is what the twin Bella shared during an interview with HollywoodLife.

Back in high school, years before she met her husband, Bryan Danielson, Brie was in love with a boy named "Bear."

Tragically, Bear passed away at the age of just 18 and Brie was understandably devastated.

Brie detailed what happened after the memories, although reliving those memories was really painful for her.

Now, while chatting with HollywoodLife, she revealed that I definitely found it therapeutic. But it was very difficult to revive at my age and think of myself in high school and it was my first love. We were really in love and we had all these plans, like what we were going to do outside of high school. I thought of myself when I was young, just going through that, and it made me very sad when I had to retell the story. I have had a lot of spiritual growth since then.

‘So that helps me. But it was strange talking about me at 18 and everything I felt at the time. I felt my world collapse on my shoulders, but I love that the world reads about Bear. He was a special human and I am almost proud that people now know him and know how amazing he was, "Brie continued to the media.

She mentioned that remembering her childhood while writing about that period in their lives was very difficult for both her and Nikki!

Fans know that their parents divorced when they were teenagers.

However, before that, there were many years during which the girls had witnessed the tension and the fights between them.



