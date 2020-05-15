Breath of the samurai: Sony's Ghost of Tsushima finally looks like a video game

%MINIFYHTML2d7c64ad0d67dc79ed491a5c89e4dd2e19%

It wouldn't be a massive open-world video game without a useful fox, right? In terms of TsushimaThe game, foxes, and other wild animals sometimes act as guides to your next destination.

Let's get away from this map interface as much as possible, okay?

By default, gentle gusts of wind on the screen will always blow in the direction of your next marked destination.

Throw a flower in the wind to see where your next destination is.

Come on, friend.

A giant world of travel.

The view from the top.

The view from the bottom down.

A different view to the top of the mountain.

The last Ghost of tsushima The trailer includes a wide variety of locations that you will explore in-game.

Careful balance from above.

Melancholic adventures in pools of water.

NPCs say your name when you get close.

It seems honorable.

Press X to pay your respects. (Not really.)

A Thursday video from PlayStation finally cleared up some mysteries about Ghost of tsushima, the new exclusive PlayStation 4 game from Sucker Punch that will launch on July 17. What had previously revealed itself as a lazy, handsome samurai epic now seems like an honest video game, for better and for worse.

Like many recent PlayStation exclusives, Ghost of tsushima Lavishly cradles the open-world game playbook of the past decade. Follow a chain of "primary,quot; missions to move the plot. Explore further to find and solve optional missions, allowing your hero to collect additional items, craft materials, weapons, and more. The missions include "primary,quot; and "secondary,quot; objectives, and all can be completed in various ways, depending on your preferred play style. You've already seen most of those spots, and today's newly revealed game lands somewhere in between Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey.

TsushimaThe differentiation begins with the question it asks players: will you play as a "samurai,quot; or as a "ghost,quot;? The former is a path of honor, and see your hero solving conflicts in broad daylight with an emphasis on perfectly timed sword swings and stops. The latter is a path of secrecy, and emphasizes stealthy maneuvers, silent killings, enemy misdirection, and more. Each play style is mixed with the other: the samurai can sneak up on enemies, and the ghost will have to face some enemies directly. But only the ghost style seems to include a default sense of terror, so when your hero breaks into a camp, some enemies will cringe in fear upon seeing you, the terrifying ghost of legend that has finally become reality.

Two types of combat are revealed in the trailer. First, we see a mission that is played in "samurai,quot; mode, where players march in broad daylight in a camp and fight all newcomers.

Careful time is required to attack and stop, and the results are brutal. Sony / Sucker Punch

If you are looking for "samurai movie authenticity,quot;, then this game's hack of enemies attacking one at a time suits you. Sony / Sucker Punch

Leaning over the final enemy on a mission. Sony / Sucker Punch %MINIFYHTML2d7c64ad0d67dc79ed491a5c89e4dd2e20%

The same mission was played in "ghost,quot; mode, which revolved around escape, murder, and misdirection. Here is the "before,quot; for the demolition of this poor soul. Sony / Sucker Punch

And the "after,quot;. Sony / Sucker Punch

During this more cunning mission, some enemies cringe in fear upon seeing your arrival. Sony / Sucker Punch

Before shooting an arrow. Sony / Sucker Punch

After the arrow has been shot. Sony / Sucker Punch

Putting together and throwing some firecrackers that make noise. Sony / Sucker Punch

Preparing a chained murder after launching that firecracker. Sony / Sucker Punch

Sneaking from one enemy to another. Sony / Sucker Punch

A smoke bomb briefly hides their assault. Sony / Sucker Punch

The game developers at Sucker Punch have added at least one welcome update to the game's minute-by-minute gameplay: "Guiding Wind,quot;. This visual system is activated once you have activated a mission or objective in a map interface, at which point the game world will begin to generate gusts of wind and visible particles to guide players to their next main destination, instead of an arrow or mini-map. A touch of a button can send a gust of wind if necessary, in case you need to verify your bearing. Regardless of how you cut it, it's the best way to guide players into an open world we've seen in years, and it's nice to have an organic way to avoid pausing the game and consulting a map.

Beyond that, the reveal seems like a refined twist on years of adventure in the open world. At least this comes with Sony's usual top-of-the-line twist: Massive view distances, gorgeous plant animations (complete with colorful trees, petals and grass swaying in the wind), and a range of generously reproduced forests, shrines, cities, and camps. , and more for your hero to explore on horseback or on foot. And the trailer includes a beautiful surprise at the conclusion: a "cinematic,quot; black and white mode that can be activated at any time. The "Samurai Cinema,quot; is not just a grayscale filter with a film grain effect; It also includes a total rebalancing of light levels, particularly for the game's nighttime sequences. It's an absolute journey in action, and our final gallery shows what it looks like. We are now officially tempted to play the entire game in this mode when it launches on PlayStation 4 consoles on July 17.

Alternating "samurai movies,quot; might be the only way to play this game.

Sony / Sucker Punch listing image