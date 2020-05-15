Breath of the samurai: Sony's Ghost of Tsushima finally looks like a video game

A Thursday video from PlayStation finally cleared up some mysteries about Ghost of tsushima, the new exclusive PlayStation 4 game from Sucker Punch that will launch on July 17. What had previously revealed itself as a lazy, handsome samurai epic now seems like an honest video game, for better and for worse.
Like many recent PlayStation exclusives, Ghost of tsushima Lavishly cradles the open-world game playbook of the past decade. Follow a chain of "primary,quot; missions to move the plot. Explore further to find and solve optional missions, allowing your hero to collect additional items, craft materials, weapons, and more. The missions include "primary,quot; and "secondary,quot; objectives, and all can be completed in various ways, depending on your preferred play style. You've already seen most of those spots, and today's newly revealed game lands somewhere in between Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey.
TsushimaThe differentiation begins with the question it asks players: will you play as a "samurai,quot; or as a "ghost,quot;? The former is a path of honor, and see your hero solving conflicts in broad daylight with an emphasis on perfectly timed sword swings and stops. The latter is a path of secrecy, and emphasizes stealthy maneuvers, silent killings, enemy misdirection, and more. Each play style is mixed with the other: the samurai can sneak up on enemies, and the ghost will have to face some enemies directly. But only the ghost style seems to include a default sense of terror, so when your hero breaks into a camp, some enemies will cringe in fear upon seeing you, the terrifying ghost of legend that has finally become reality.
The game developers at Sucker Punch have added at least one welcome update to the game's minute-by-minute gameplay: "Guiding Wind,quot;. This visual system is activated once you have activated a mission or objective in a map interface, at which point the game world will begin to generate gusts of wind and visible particles to guide players to their next main destination, instead of an arrow or mini-map. A touch of a button can send a gust of wind if necessary, in case you need to verify your bearing. Regardless of how you cut it, it's the best way to guide players into an open world we've seen in years, and it's nice to have an organic way to avoid pausing the game and consulting a map.
Beyond that, the reveal seems like a refined twist on years of adventure in the open world. At least this comes with Sony's usual top-of-the-line twist: Massive view distances, gorgeous plant animations (complete with colorful trees, petals and grass swaying in the wind), and a range of generously reproduced forests, shrines, cities, and camps. , and more for your hero to explore on horseback or on foot. And the trailer includes a beautiful surprise at the conclusion: a "cinematic,quot; black and white mode that can be activated at any time. The "Samurai Cinema,quot; is not just a grayscale filter with a film grain effect; It also includes a total rebalancing of light levels, particularly for the game's nighttime sequences. It's an absolute journey in action, and our final gallery shows what it looks like. We are now officially tempted to play the entire game in this mode when it launches on PlayStation 4 consoles on July 17.
Sony / Sucker Punch listing image